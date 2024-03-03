Watching underrated Mater Dei freshman phenom 5-8 Chasity Rice locking horns with wildly talented sophomore Jerzy Robinson (Sierra Canyon) in a CIF Open Division game tells the story on “Chas”, as her friends and fam call her. She has not a micron of fear inside her body at all! 100. Chas matched Jerzy’s energy and power on court and didn’t roll over that night. Truth be told, other Mater Dei players who were covering Jerzy had fear in their eyes. But not Chas who had like 16 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds in very limited minutes. If Chas were to play a whole game from start to finish she’d likely average like 40 points a game, 15 assists, 10 rebounds. She fills up a stat sheet for the ages this one does. Want a true comparison of her talent? Really though? She reminds me lb for lb of my guy Brandon McCoy Jr. (St. John Bosco) because she’s such a physical specimen and realizes the game is 99% confidence and 85% mental.



Brandon McCoy Jr. soars for St. John Bosco. (Photo by Lou Collazo, californiapreps.com)

I was chillin with Brandon at his trainer’s a few days ago. Both Chas and Brandon are uber skilled, dedicated to their craft. Brandon is the #1 player in his class, as is Jerzy for a reason no doubt. I’ve done so many write ups since 2001 on #1 and elite high players in their class that I’ve lost count. Chas is the real deal. I’ve seen as much as anybody and she’s the epitome of a system-running point guard and other talent evaluators like myself, the best ones who really know it right, call her a killa’s killer. Enough said. Get to know her as a person and she is the most humble person you can ever meet. Her personality reminds me so very much of Jrue Holiday when I talked to him going into Campbell Hall. I asked Jrue if he wanted me to write a story on him to get others to know him better. Maybe it would boost his recruiting chances or spread his fame? The mature and low key J-Holiday told me, “No, but thanks Erik, I’m good E-Woods. The game I put out there will speak for me, recruitment will come as I play.” To me, this seems so much like Chas because she is this fantastically gifted player that is easily a high elite major. She can run a national powerhouse team like USC commit Kayleigh Heckel who powered the Uber talented the Long Island Lutheran high school team out of New York. Honestly, that’s how Chas looked distributing the ball to teammates, charging efficiently to the rim, popping outside jump shots all season when, as a freshman, she was let loose to do her thing on a Mater Dei team that has many older players.



Chas with lift off

Let’s let her share her philosophy on what basketball means to her, “I have always loved basketball, it means so much to me. I find comfort in the routines of practicing it with all my heart. “I get so much satisfaction in training with my dad Taku. He has helped me since an early age to push past physical and mental barriers to get ready for things later in life and in basketball. “My dream is to play at a high level in prep, college, and as a pro. At an early age we used to run so much, waking up at 4 am in morning, running for miles and miles. Then we’d do bar work as I got older. I’d increase it as I grew to the point I would really try to maximize my abilities. “I’m so close to my whole family, and my dad just being there to foster my development and the development of others is something I’m really proud of him for and that he does it for so many. Other ballers that are older than me like Mater Dei’s Devin Askew my dad has helped. "There’s been so many my dad Taku has put his heart into helping. He had me playing vs. boys at an early age to get me ready for the things to come. We are on this journey, it’s fun, and it’s takes all of you because you have to give it your all. “I love basketball but I make time to watch over my little cousin and granny. I try to take care of them, we just share the some loving moments as a family. I believe that’s the most important thing we can cherish on earth.”



Chas and dad Taku

Yes, Taku is a real one to many other kids he helps train at a very high level. He is that kind of man who is the epitome of the phrase, “The man who gets respect.” Me, E-Woods, I used to work for 1.5 years in the early 90’s with Navy Seals and Army Rangers to secure a college dormitory at my college alma mater. Kids were falling to their deaths because of what they were doing to themselves with alcohol poisoning at parties and falling from 10 story towers. My point is, I know how Chas trains like a Navy Seal or like an Army Ranger. She’s that freaking fit, so unbelievably mentally tough and mature. The sky is truly the limit for her. She tells me she likes being in the underdog position of recruitment and has purposefully chosen not to engage the recruitment process until this year. That patience is a different approach compared to how everyone her age seems to be doing it these days. She is confident in achieving her end goals, and didn’t think early recruitment was necessary for herself. I’m so impressed when you look into Chas’s eyes, as Jerzy did when she tried to roll her over in that game she guarded her in. Get to know Chas really well like I’m lucky to have and you’ll see a vast amount of confidence and humility like I’ve rarely seen. What else makes me think Chas will be so off the charts besides her filling up a stat sheet in extremely limited minutes and usage this season?



Chas in training

There is an uber competitive league in LA called the T. Ware’s League, which for the past 23 years was called The Women’s Drew League. It has ex-WNBA pro women in it like my friend Essence Carson and so many utterly great ballers that it will make your head spin no doubt. https://californiapreps.rivals.com/news/t-ware-pro-am-league-mecca-of-respect-for-sisterhood Chas played in it vs. grown women who constitute the best female players in the country that aren’t in the WNBA right now. Most T. Ware players are easily good enough to go overseas and earn contracts to make a living from their skill sets. Chas? She dominated them in the open court, as she killed averaging like a 20 ball in the games she played there. Fire! The only other youngster in the league was 6-6 eighth grader Sydney Douglas. No other prep kid had the vision to be a part of this massive challenge to try to make a squad and take on the gauntlet. The men’s Drew League? The youngest Drew player ever in that esteemed and oh so popular league (which I’ve been writing about since 05’) was Brandon McCoy. My guy B played alongside Kyrie Irving and put on a dazzling show of scoring and dribbling for the absolute ages this past summer in the Drew. It made me think of what Chas’s potential is!



Left to right: Sydney Douglas, UCLA star Kiki Rice, Chas

Let’s hear what Chas has to say about her experience in the T.Ware league, “I appreciated the unconditional love I got from the women there on my team. They treated like one of them. “They gave me guidance and respect. They were there to help and teach me things and I was a sponge the whole time really. It was an unbelievable opportunity.” There’s some special song lyrics from Rod Wave in his song Long Journey. You could say Chas is on a journey with the game of hoop she loves and her family and teammates and coaches that support her. She’s a very special soul in this world meant to inspire many I believe. Peep out the words and the vibe of these lyrics that mean a lot to her:

“This life that I'm living, sometimes it's wild and hectic (yes, it is) It's hectic, but Dear God, I thank You for, (I thank You) Everything You gave to us, uh You kept them devils away from us, uh And You finally made a way for us, so I say Dear God, I thank You for (I thank You) Everything You gave to us, uh You kept them devils away from us, uh.”

Chas doesn’t live next to Mater Dei High. It’s pretty far from where she lives in the Inland Empire. She gets up very early to make the commitment to attend the Orange County school. I’m just unbelievably impressed that Chas acts like an adult to get herself on a bus by 6 am in the morning and doesn’t return home until 8 pm. This has been her schedule all year long. She’s just so very impressive on so many levels.



Chas soaks up some mentoring from a T. Ware League teammate.