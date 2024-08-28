in other news
2025 TE Stevie Amar Jr. Commits To Boston College
TE Stevie Amar Jr. (Oaks Christian) has committed to Boston College over many other offers throughout the country.
Two major visits planned for five-star WR Chris Henry Jr.
Chris Henry Jr. committed to Ohio State over a year ago but one other team is keeping his interest and will get a visit.
Senior Citizens: The most tenured players in college football
A couple of former California prep stars are among those with interesting journeys through the college route.
QB Brady Edmunds becomes UCLA’s first offer in 2027 class
UCLA’s offer comes right after Edmunds completed 14-21 passes for 185 yards & 4 TDs in a season-opening win over Orange.
KJ Simpson's success plays role in Isaiah Johnson's commitment to Colorado
Committing to a school without ever visiting it like Isaiah Johnson did takes a lot of good factors coming together.
