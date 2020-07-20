CaliforniaPreps - CIF-SS and L.A. City Section sports scheduling announcements

The news of the CIF State’s announcement to postpone fall sports to the winter impacts the two largest sections in Southern California, the Los Angeles City Section and the CIF Southern Section.

The City Section released a statement along with its sports schedule just after 10 AM following the State announcement at 9 AM. The Southern Section had a press conference that was broadcast on their website at 1 PM.

Both of the sections decided to condense three seasons of sport into two seasons between December and June.

LA City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said in a statement “Throughout this fluid situation it has always been the goal to give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete.…These decisions took a tremendous amount of creativity, resilience, forward thinking and dedication, all while keeping the health and safety of student-athletes and coaches at the forefront.”

The CIF-SS, the largest section the state, announced its news in the afternoon with a statement and a few hours later a live press conference. Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said in his statement, “From start to finish, the focus has been on how we can serve the young men and young women we are so fortunate to serve in the best way we possibly can, and I commend everyone involved for never wavering in their support of that philosophy.”

In the press conference he said, “If we had made this announcement on July 1, it probably would have been different than it is today,” further lamenting the fact that the seasons are ever changing and dictated by COVID-19.

Wigod also said in his statement, “I have stated previously that if we are to deliver Fall, Winter and Spring sports this upcoming school year it will require vision, creativity, flexibility, teamwork and unwavering commitment from all involved to answer this call to leadership. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures and there is no doubt that is where we are right now. It is my sincere hope and expectation that you are ready to embrace the challenges that lie ahead as we embark on this journey together.”

All dates of those provided by the State and 10 various sections are subject to change and are predicated upon the approval of CIF, county public health departments, and school districts.

Football in the both the Los Angeles City Section and Southern Sections have a week 1 scheduled date of Friday, January 8, 2021. The final week regular season is scheduled to be played on March 12.

The playoffs begin on March 19 with games on March 26, and April 2, 2021. The section championships are Friday and Saturday, April 9th and 10th, 2021. The CIF State Championships Bowl Games are the following weekend of April 16th and 17th, 2021.

Basketball in the City and Southern Section begins with games on Friday, March 12, 2021. The final allowable regular season game is Saturday, May 22, 2021. The section playoffs begin after that. The City Section Finals are scheduled for June 9-12, 2021, while the Southern Section finals are June 11th and 12th, 2021. The CIF State Championship Finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 18th and 19th, 2021.

The Northern Section also made news on Monday when they decided to attempt to hold its own fall sports season and forgo state competition. That decision is pending the approval of their local health organizations. The office headquartered in Chico has 73 schools like Shasta and Redding.

The schedules for the other sports are linked below.

https://4.files.edl.io/adb8/07/20/20/162420-8a82fec9-f7e2-49aa-a936-7cf53e7f193e.pdf

https://cifss.org/news/july-20-2020-update-and-2020-21-sports-calendars/