Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 15:42:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CIF-SS D-2AA Playoffs: Valencia beats Santa Monica, 52-40

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Valencia Vikings 52, Santa Monica Vikings 40 Valencia advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 2AA playoffs with a convincing 52-40 win over visiting Santa Monica on Tuesday. There was ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}