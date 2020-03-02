CIF-SS Division I Championship: Windward outlasts Riverside Poly
CIF-SS Division I Championship: Windward Wildcats 54, Riverside Poly Bears 49 Jaren Harris had a game high 20 points to pace Windward over Riverside Poly for the Division 1 championship on Saturda...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news