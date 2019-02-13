CIF-SS Open Division Playoffs: Mater Dei tops Corona Centennial
Mater Dei Monarchs 82, Corona Centennial Huskies 71 Mater Dei defeated #3 seed Corona Centennial at Santiago high school in Corona on Tuesday by a score of 82-71 to even both teams’ record in the ...
