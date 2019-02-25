CIF-SS Open Division title won by Sierra Canyon over Bishop Montgomery
CIF-SS Open Division Championship: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 64, Bishop Montgomery Knights 57 Sierra Canyon won its first CIF-SS Open Div title on Saturday by defeating Bishop Montgomery by a sc...
