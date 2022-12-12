Clash On The Coast Final Day: Royal Highlanders 62, Pacifica Tritons 27

Royal had no trouble beating host Pacifica, 62-27, on the final day of the Clash On The Coast at Pacifica high school in Oxnard on Saturday. Although Royal (5-6) had qualified to play for 5th place against Spring Valley (NV), all the teams involved agreed to switch the schedule so the Nevada team could play earlier to speed up their travel plans home. The switch was not beneficial for Pacifica (3-6) who could not contain the firepower of Royal. The Highlanders connected on 5 three-pointers in the opening quarter en route to a 26-6 lead. Most of the damage done in the first quarter was by Royal’s excellent guard duo of senior Drew Romano and junior Ace Arnold who combined for 17 points on 4 threes (2 each).



Drew Romano (Royal) looks for room on the baseline against Theo Briscoe IV (Pacifica). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

But it was a three by junior Parker Hill that gave Royal its first double digit lead, 16-4, and they kept extending that lead the rest of the way. Royal scored first to open the second quarter but Pacifica’s senior Alex Tamayo answered with the Tritons’ only three-pointer on the day to make it 28-9. Royal stayed hot beyond the arc and added 4 more three-pointers in the second quarter in extending its lead to 42-13 at the half. Arnold and Romano had now combined for 29 points. With the game well in hand, the only drama left for Royal was whether or not Arnold could break the school record for made three-pointers. He nailed four more in the third quarter to tie the record with 9. But Royal had its largest lead of the game at the end of the quarter, 62-19, and the 4th quarter would now be played with a running clock. Arnold stayed in briefly in an attempt to hit one more three-pointer for a new school record. Pacifica must have been aware of the record attempt because Arnold was closely defended in an effort to deny him the ball. He did get off one three-point shot that was offline and he was shortly subbed out. He finished with a game high 29 points and a whopping total of 9 three-pointers.



Theo Briscoe IV (Pacifica) drives against Preston Lowry (Royal). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

And in an ironical twist, when do you ever see a team go scoreless in the 4th quarter and yet win easily? That’s what happened, as the Royal reserves (and Arnold) got off only 5 missed shots and never went to the line in the last quarter. Even though out-manned, Pacifica battled all the way and had some good plays including the 8-0 run in the 4th quarter, which made the final score 62-27. Junior Josh Joyner showed some confident drives in the final frame, including a nice one down the lane for a score. Senior Ashton Gael also completed a nice scoring drive with his individual effort. Another Triton bucket that stood out was junior Richard Miranda’s drive and dish to Tamayo for a third-quarter score. As noted, Arnold had a game high 29 points but he had a lot of help from Romano who racked up 16 points and had 9 assists. Senior Jack Hurwitz chipped in with 8 points and 6 rebounds. Pacifica was led by the guard play of senior Theo Briscoe IV and Joyner who both had a team high 6 points.



Ashton Gael (Pacifica). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Individual Scoring:

Pacifica (27): 0-Josh Joyner 6 2-Christian Garcia 1 3-Ashton Gael 2 4-Theo Briscoe IV 6 5-Alex Tamayo 5 13-Dayday Aupiu 4 14-Jesse Taylor Jr. 3 Three-pointer: Tamayo

Royal (62): 0-Gavin Wright 2 1-Preston Lowry 3 2-Jack Hurwitz 8 3-Drew Romano 16 12-Parker Hill 3 22-Ace Arnold 29 24-Maddox Montolfo 1 Three-pointers: Arnold 9, Romano 3, Hill

Scoring By Quarters 1 2 3 4 Final Pacifica 6 7 6 8 27 Royal 26 16 20 0 62