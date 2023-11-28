The No. 56 prospect in the class of 2026, Joe Sterling is just starting to make a name for himself as a national prospect. The 6-foot-4 combo guard suits up for California's Crespi High School and plays in one of the toughest conferences on the West Coast where his team is off to an undefeated start.

Sterling holds offers from schools such as Washington, San Francisco and Portland, and has already made time to make the trip north to tour UW’s campus as part of an early unofficial visit.

“Washington was actually one of my first offers, so I’ve had a chance to visit and see it and all that,” Sterling said. “I didn’t get to go to a football game but I got to go to a basketball game and see the arena and all that stuff. It was cool. I got to see how the coaches coach and all that."