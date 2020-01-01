Classic at Damien: Chaminade tops Rolling Hills Prep for Gold Div 3rd place
Gold Division Third Place Game:Chaminade 58, Rolling Hills Prep 56The Chaminade Eagles won third place in the Gold Division of the Classic at Damien by defeating the Rolling Hills Prep Panthers in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news