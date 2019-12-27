News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 18:15:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Classic at Damien: Sierra Canyon opens with win over Ribet Academy

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Classic at Damien Platinum Division: Sierra Canyon 91, Ribet Academy 58 Sierra Canyon wowed the packed crowd in attendance by steamrolling over a good Ribet Academy team, 91-58, in the opening ro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}