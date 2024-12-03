Coach C Classic: St. Bonaventure races away from Simi Valley, 86-61

St. John Bosco enjoyed the holidays in Illinois where Kentucky target Brandon McCoy Jr. was Most Outstanding Player. .
Khalil Terry (Tustin) knew he wanted to be a Spartan and didn't feel a need to wait.
QB Seth Shigg (Culver City) and WR Elijah Bechtel (Damien) talk about how much they were impressed by Army's performance
After he watched Oklahoma beat Alabama, It's safe to say that Marcus Harris isn't considering going somewhere else.
Mater Dei (12-0) had to battle but prevailed 31-24 over rival St. John Bosco (11-2) to claim the CIF-SS D-1 championship
St. John Bosco enjoyed the holidays in Illinois where Kentucky target Brandon McCoy Jr. was Most Outstanding Player. .
Khalil Terry (Tustin) knew he wanted to be a Spartan and didn't feel a need to wait.
QB Seth Shigg (Culver City) and WR Elijah Bechtel (Damien) talk about how much they were impressed by Army's performance