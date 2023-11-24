Westlake Warriors 89, Santa Clara Saints 24 Westlake dominated Santa Clara, 89-24, to move on to the Coach C Classic championship game at Santa Clara high school on Saturday against Thousand Oaks. The Warriors raced out to a 12-0 lead before host Santa Clara got on the board. The Saints battled back though, as junior JD Pettit sank two free throws and then made a nice feed to sophomore Mark Perez Jr. on a cut to the hoop to make it 12-4. Westlake (3-0) got back its 12-point lead again at 18-6 but the Saints regrouped again, led by Pettit who made another nice dish to freshman Jayden Ramirez for an open three-pointer. Then Pettit was on the receiving end of an assist from junior Adrian Jimenez for a layup to make it 19-10.



Adrian Jimenez (Santa Clara) is defended by Kayden Elsokary (Westlake). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Advertisement

But Westlake closed out the first quarter on a 6-2 run to make it 25-12 and it was all Westlake the rest of the way. Junior Austin Maziasz and sophomore Daniel Malouf combined for 17 points in the first quarter, and Maziasz was just getting started. Westlake scored the first 18 points of the second quarter before Jimenez connected for the Saints from three-point land to make it 43-15. The score at the half was 47-15. Maziasz really heated up in the third quarter, nailing four straight three-pointers at one point as the Warriors stretched their lead to 63-15. Senior Dominic Hunt finally scored for Santa Clara (0-5) with a trey at the 1:00 mark to make it 67-18. That broke a 24-0 run but Malouf later answered for the Warriors with a three at the buzzer to make it 72-19 after three quarters. Both coaches apparently agreed to keep playing without a running clock in the 4th quarter so the reserves could get welcomed playing time. Westlake won by a final score of 89-24.



Aidan Delavari (Westlake) sees a path to the hoop. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Maziasz was the game’s high scorer with 27 points on 5 threes. Malouf added 14 and senior Aidan Delavari was also in double figures for Westlake with 12. Pettit led Santa Clara with 13 points. The Saints will take on Dunn of Los Olivos on Saturday for 7th place Individual Scoring: Santa Clara (24): 1-Jayden Ramirez 3 3-Mark Perez Jr. 2 10-Adrian Jimenez 6 32-JD Pettit 13 Three-pointers made: Jimenez 2, Ramirez.

Westlake (89): 1-Daniel Malouf 14 2-Dante Deshautelle 4 3-Kayden Elsokary 7 5-Braylon Butout 2 10-Dominic Hunt 7 11-Aidan Delavari 12 14-Oliver Minor 2 15-Brandon Yen 5 24-Austin Maziasz 27 32-Danny Bao 4 35-Axel Ostergard 5 Three-pointers made: Maziasz 5, Malouf 4, Delavari 2, Hunt, Yen