Coach’s perspective: What UCLA is getting in four-star safety Jadyn Hudson

Four-star recruit Jadyn Hudson, who took an official visit from May 31 to June 2, committed to UCLA on Saturday.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
It’s no secret that UCLA needed some reinforcements at the safety positions in the near future.

Kamari Ramsey’s transfer to rival USC after a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2023 and the lack of high school signings at the position in the 2024 class led to some quick fixes in the transfer portal for next season’s roster and move to the Big Ten.

The Bruins went out and brought in safeties Bryan Addison (Oregon), Ramon Henderson (Notre Dame) and K.J. Wallace (Georgia Tech) to make up for the loss of Ramsey and outgoing seniors Kenny Churchwell III and Alex Johnson.

Now, UCLA’s future at safety appears to be getting back on track after Saturday’s commitment from Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star 2025 recruit Jadyn Hudson.

Hudson’s high school head coach, Charlie Ramirez, told Bruin Blitz that he has the tools to be an instant contributor.

