More than any one particular highlight, Hesperia (Calif.) Oak Hills assistant offensive line coach Rich Mitsuda remembers what star running back Karson Cox did on his own after the rest of his teammates cleared out of the locker room and went home following a big game.

Cox stayed back to clean up the locker room.

“He didn't make a fuss about it — he just did it,” Mitsuda told Bruin Blitz Tuesday evening. “That's the Karson Cox we all know and love.”

Cox, who completed a weekend official visit to UCLA, announced his verbal pledge Tuesday as the newest member of its 2025 class.