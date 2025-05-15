Coach’s perspective: What UCLA is getting in 2026 LB commit Matthew Muasau

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — Matthew Muasau battled through a meniscus injury for most of his junior season, but his high school coach said the 2026 linebacker did not let it deter his focus.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star recruit and newest UCLA commit had surgery in December, but now he’s back to taking part in camps and most recently his school’s college showcase Wednesday night.

“Even working through the injury, to stay focused on what his job is and what his responsibilities are, UCLA, again, like a lot of kids that leave Bosco, is gonna get a leader,” Bosco head coach Jason Negro told Bruin Blitz minutes before Muasau made his formal announcement.