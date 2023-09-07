Colorado's win over TCU didn't surprise future Buffaloes
The college football zeitgeist registered surprise by Colorado’s win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.
Fox Sports analyst Gus Johnson, known for hyperbole, said the Buffaloes “shocked the college football world.”
Who wasn’t shocked? Colorado’s commits.
“Not surprised at all,” four-star receiver Aaron Butler said. “That's what I expected. That’s the reason I committed to the Buffs. I had faith in the whole staff.
“As I watched, I thought to myself how fun it’s going to be to work in Sean Lewis’ offense. It’s truly explosive as you can see especially with first-round guys in the system. We left some meat on the bone even with the great game. The staff and players’ main focus is cleaning up every error and focus on the wrong they did to become a better team.
“On to The Corn.”
That’s a swipe at Nebraska, the next victim – or opponent – of Colorado’s impressive offense.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for a school-record 510 yards along with four touchdowns. Rivals250 freshman Dylan Edwards ran for a touchdown and caught three more along with 135 receiving yards. Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter starred on offense and defense.
The final scoreboard read Colorado 45, TCU 42, and many were left in disbelief.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain said. “No, I was not surprised because I believed before the game. That’s why I committed to Colorado.”
Jamarice Wilder, a 2025 all-purpose back who committed to the Buffaloes in early August, saw the preseason preparation and believed in the program.
“When I visited Colorado, their practices are lit, they bring all the energy and practice at a high level of intensity so winning was easy,” Wilder said. “I knew they were going to.”
One game does not make a season but it sure was an impressive first step. The team looked prepared, bought in and ready to play. The offense was outstanding, the defense should correct some errors and the special teams need work but what team doesn’t after the first game?
No one – outside the program – knew what they’d see Saturday against a quality TCU team but also one that lost a ton after going to the national championship last season.
The Colorado commits believed before and believe even more now.
“I was not surprised because what they showed on the field is exactly what coach Prime preaches and has been preaching,” three-star offensive line commit Talan Chandler said.
Maybe 2025 five-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. – perhaps the next big thing in Boulder – said it best.
“I was happy everyone got to see what I believed in – Deion is a winner,” Watkins said.