Fresh off an encouraging start to the grassroots season, 6-foot-7 wing Carter Bryant has made his college decision and is headed to Arizona. The talented forward chose the Wildcats over fellow finalist Louisville but had offers that spanned the country Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what Arizona is getting in the versatile, high-upside forward as well as what the news means for the big picture.

WHAT ARIZONA IS GETTING

The No. 25 player in the 2024 class, Bryant’’s size and long-term versatility give him five-star potential down the road. The California-based star currently sits near the four-and-five star border, as the consistency of production isn't quite there yet. That said, don’t rule out a significant bump up the rankings down the road. The 6-foot-7 wing packs elite positional size and a level of fluidity that allows him to take defenders off the bounce and get to the rim on command. He’s not the most consistent long-range shooter in the class, but he’s certainly capable of hurting you from deep if left open on the perimeter. Bryant shot the ball pretty well from the outside during last weekend’s EYBL opener and seems to be making progress on that front, however. The length and athleticism to become an elite defender are there in spades if his motor on that end of the court improves with time. For now, Bryant is most dangerous in transition or as a slasher. He actually reminds a bit of a young Ron Holland, a class-of-2023 prospect that finished the cycle in the top five of the Rivals150. Bryant has that type of upside and could reach it as his peripheral parts of his game develop to match his scoring ability,