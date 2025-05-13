Commitment analysis: 3-star edge Chase Cahoon

The first commit for Stanford in the 2026 class was 3-star edge defender Chase Cahoon out of St. Francis High School in neighboring Mountain View, California. Cahoon committed to Stanford back in February. Cahoon was a key part of the Lancer’s defense last season, helping them win a share of the West Catholic Athletic League along with St. Ignatius. Below are some thoughts on what Cahoon will bring to The Farm.

Hudl: Chase Cahoon

Listed at 6’1, 215 pounds, Cahoon has primarily played middle linebacker for St. Francis, but due to his size, he projects to play out on the edge as an outside linebacker in Stanford’s defensive scheme. When watching Cahoon’s film, what stands out is his ability to really fly to the ball while possessing good tackling technique. His experience playing middle linebacker means he’s accustomed to playing with a lot of physicality and that’s something that should serve him well as an outside linebacker/edge defender.

In addition to Stanford, Cahoon had offers from Boise State, Idaho, Minnesota, Navy, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UAB, and Washington. That’s a good mix of schools that were after him.

Even though he’s a low 3-star with a 5.5 Rivals rating, Cahoon seems to have a lot of potential. He plays the game the right way, makes good reads, and also has played against excellent competition in the West Catholic Athletic League. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the Cardinal defense and how he develops in his senior season at St. Francis.

Connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Connect with Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com