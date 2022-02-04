Commitment Analysis: Cal lands commitment from four-star safety RJ Jones

After putting the (mostly) finishing touches on its 2022 recruiting class earlier this week, Cal is already off to a nice start in the 2023 cycle in landing a commitment Friday from four-star safety RJ Jones.

Jones, who plays for national power St. John Bosco HS in Bellflower, Calif., holds 19 offers and had drawn strong interest from most of the Pac-12, but he took a visit to Cal over the weekend and announces his decision just a handful of days later.

He is the first commit to join the Golden Bears' 2023 class and fills a position that wasn't really addressed in the 2022 cycle, as Cal signed three-star CB Cameron Sidney and two-star CB Jeremiah Earby but no safeties.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney delivers his scouting report on what Cal is getting in Jones:

