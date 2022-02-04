Commitment Analysis: Cal lands commitment from four-star safety RJ Jones
After putting the (mostly) finishing touches on its 2022 recruiting class earlier this week, Cal is already off to a nice start in the 2023 cycle in landing a commitment Friday from four-star safety RJ Jones.
Jones, who plays for national power St. John Bosco HS in Bellflower, Calif., holds 19 offers and had drawn strong interest from most of the Pac-12, but he took a visit to Cal over the weekend and announces his decision just a handful of days later.
He is the first commit to join the Golden Bears' 2023 class and fills a position that wasn't really addressed in the 2022 cycle, as Cal signed three-star CB Cameron Sidney and two-star CB Jeremiah Earby but no safeties.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney delivers his scouting report on what Cal is getting in Jones:
What makes RJ Jones a four-star prospect and a big addition for Cal?
Gorney: "He plays at arguably the best high school program in the country, so he's going to come into Cal and be very well prepared. He also plays in one of the best 7-on-7 programs in the country, so he's very well-versed in competition and having to prove himself and showing his athletic ability and not resting on his laurels and all of those things. So I think from a mental standpoint, he has it all down. From an on-the field standpoint, he's a kid who can cover ground like a cornerback. He kind of sits back there, can be a one-high safety, can take away half the side of a field, can run and cover and hit people. He had a solid junior season -- I wouldn't say spectacular, just because not much came his way. So he was always around the ball when he needed to be, but it's not like he was a highlight-reel player every single time on the field just because not a ton came his way. For a defensive back, sometimes that's the biggest compliment."
Is safety the best position for him at the next level?
