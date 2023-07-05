With the Oregon State football team adding California offensive lineman David Abajian to the 2024 recruiting class, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down his commitment and fit!

Abajian came onto our radar here at BeaversEdge when the program extended an offer to the 6-foot-5 prospect in March as the start of a strong run of offers for the West Hills (CA) native. After the Beavers extended an offer, Washington State, Fresno State, Cal, Boston College, Arizona State, and Nebraska all jumped in on his recruitment.

San Jose State, Kansas, Colorado State, Harvard, Dartmouth, and Nevada all were already in his recruitment at the time. Don't have any doubts; this is not just a terrific offensive lineman but an incredibly smart kid as well.

Following the offer, Oregon State would stay in touch with Abajian frequently and made him a priority on the offensive line. He, however, wouldn't get on campus for the first time till late May.

On that unofficial visit, he would schedule an official visit to Corvallis for the next weekend, June 2. That official visit went very well for the Beavers as their culture really stood out to Abajian as well as the "family feeling" surrounding the program. A factor that has popped up several times over the course of the last few weeks in our discussion with recruits.

After his official visit, Abajian also made official visits to Cal and Kansas before announcing his commitment on Tuesday.

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley