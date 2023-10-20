After losing one local four-star cornerback commit back in August when Dakoda Fields flipped to Oregon, USC has again filled out its defensive back class with another local four-star corner as Los Alamitos HS standout Isaiah Rubin announced his Trojans commitment Friday.

USC beat out fellow finalists Oregon, Colorado and Utah in his recruitment, and is back up to three cornerbacks and five total defensive backs in this 2024 class.

Rubin joins four-star corners Marcelles Williams (St. John Bosco HS) and Braylon Conley (Atascocita HS/Humble, Texas), four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater HS/Clearwater, Florida) and three-star safety Marquis Gallegos (Sierra Canyon HS).

RELATED: USC wins recruiting battle for local four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin

Overall, he's the 16th commit in this 2024 class for USC but the first since July 1, when three-star defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale, out of Pennsylvania, capped the mid-summer rush of announcements.

The Trojans now rank No. 26 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

Rubin, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, had 15 total offers and had been trending as a USC lean for a while, most recently attending the Trojans' last home game two weekends ago.

Let's dive deeper into Rubin's commitment and what it means for the Trojans ...