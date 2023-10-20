Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in four-star CB Isaiah Rubin
After losing one local four-star cornerback commit back in August when Dakoda Fields flipped to Oregon, USC has again filled out its defensive back class with another local four-star corner as Los Alamitos HS standout Isaiah Rubin announced his Trojans commitment Friday.
USC beat out fellow finalists Oregon, Colorado and Utah in his recruitment, and is back up to three cornerbacks and five total defensive backs in this 2024 class.
Rubin joins four-star corners Marcelles Williams (St. John Bosco HS) and Braylon Conley (Atascocita HS/Humble, Texas), four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater HS/Clearwater, Florida) and three-star safety Marquis Gallegos (Sierra Canyon HS).
Overall, he's the 16th commit in this 2024 class for USC but the first since July 1, when three-star defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale, out of Pennsylvania, capped the mid-summer rush of announcements.
The Trojans now rank No. 26 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
Rubin, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, had 15 total offers and had been trending as a USC lean for a while, most recently attending the Trojans' last home game two weekends ago.
Let's dive deeper into Rubin's commitment and what it means for the Trojans ...
Film Room
What it means for the Trojans ...
USC has relied on a slew of transfers the last two years to restock and makeover its secondary, from cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (now in the NFL after one season with the Trojans), Jacobe Covington and Christian Roland-Wallace to safeties Bryson Shaw and Tre'Quon Fegans.
After signing only two DBs in the 2023 recruiting class -- four-star safety Christian Pierce and three-star cornerback Maliki Crawford -- the Trojans needed to reel in a larger class of corners and safeties this cycle to continue building for the future.
They've achieved that with the five aforementioned commits, adding to the nucleus that should return next season with Jackson, Covington, Ceyair Wright, Ross and Crawford at corner (plus likely Jaylin Smith back at nickel) and Branch, Pierce and potentially Bryson Shaw, Max Williams, Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon at safety.
Plus whatever the transfer portal brings this offseason.
Rubin will most likely be among the group of young corners positioning themselves for future opportunities, as Jackson, Covington and Wright (plus perhaps a transfer addition) should be the main corners in 2024.
But there isn't anybody behind them pushing that top group at this point, so Rubin, Marcelles Williams and Conley will all have the opportunity to start climbing the depth chart quickly.
USC didn't have a great year of local recruiting, missing out of big-time prospects at most every position with the exceptions of wide receiver and defensive back.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report on Isaiah Rubin
What is the scouting report on Isaiah Rubin?
Gorney: "As I was going through all the defensive backs in the class, they're all very similar in size -- about 6-feet tall, maybe 6-1, like 170-180 pounds. He's on the bigger side of both ends there. He's a little thicker than like a Marcelles Williams, maybe not as athletic, but a very solid cover corner. Like he's not going to be the absolute game-changer that takes USC to the College Football Playoff, but you put a lot of Isaiah Rubins together in a recruiting class and you have a very strong group. He's a very solid cornerback. He's not overly physical, but when I saw him against Mission Viejo, he was up against Phillip Bell, who is one of their best receivers -- one of the best receivers in Southern California for 2025 -- and other than one or two catches he did a really nice job on him.
