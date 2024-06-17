"I feel real comfortable with the staff," Tuchek said. "Yes, they get players to the league and are a top program, but a main focus outside of football was for me to develop into a young man. Not just on the field, but taking care of everything off the field."

The three-star prospect from Millikan High School in Long Beach was one of the weekend visitors in Tucson, but Arizona's staff had already put the team in strong position heading into the trip.

It is shaping up to be a busy stretch for Arizona following a big weekend of visits in Tucson. Monday morning, the Wildcats picked up their first of what is expected to be several commitments coming out of the latest wave of visits when cornerback Joshua Tuchek gave the program his commitment.

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina and area recruiter Brett Arce both made their way out to Millikan during the spring evaluation period, and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney also had built a strong relationship with Tuchek over the course of the year.

"First of all, you're not only gonna develop on the field, but of course off the field," he previously said about the message from Arizona's coaches. "They express off the field 100 percent. My mom loves academics, so that got her a lot. Also, coach Akina's resume. So many draft picks, so many people signed in the NFL. Who doesn't want to play for him? He's one of the greats."

The new UA commit picked the program over offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Cal, Oregon State, San Diego State and others. He had previously set up an official visit with the Spartans for next week that is no longer expected to take place.

There are plenty of connections between Tuchek and the Wildcats. For one, his current school is the former home of UA cornerback Tacario Davis, who was at the college showcase where Akina and Arce watched the new commit last month.

He also started his career in Orange County at both Santa Margarita Catholic and Los Alamitos giving him a connection to several players on the team in Tucson.

I know Noah (Fifita) and T-Mac (Tetairoa McMillan) and those are my guys," Tuchek said. "They always put in a good word for Arizona. Once I got the opportunity to go play football there, I had to go check it out and I wasn't let down at all."

Tucheck is now the fourth commitment in the 2025 class for Brent Brennan's program and the third in just the last month. He is the first defensive recruit to join the group.