If last year taught Arizona anything about recruiting, it's that they should never give up on a prospect they really want until the ink is dry on a National Letter of Intent. When four-star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido inks his NLI next week it will be with the Wildcats and not Alabama — the school he had been committed to since August. Brennan Carroll was one of the first coaches to begin building a relationship with the 6-foot-6 prospect from Apple Valley, California, and that relationship never went quiet. Even as Pulido started to see his stock rise and more offers come into the picture, the Arizona offensive line coach remained persistent. Carroll recently made the trek out to the California desert to watch Pulido play basketball, and along with head coach Jedd Fisch the duo held an in-home visit with the Rivals250 prospect.

The persistence paid off and Sunday night his dad, Robert, confirmed the four-star lineman would be backing away from his commitment to Alabama and signing with the Wildcats next week. Robert Pulido noted Carroll and Fisch's "vision" as key components of why Raymond will be staying closer to home out west for college. That Pulido is headed to Arizona as a member of the 2023 class should not come as a huge shock. The Wildcats had remained in the picture all the way up until his decision to pick Alabama over the summer. At one point, Arizona was among his top five alongside Alabama, Oregon, UCLA and Louisville.