Published Jun 26, 2024
COMMITMENT: Arizona lands its first commit for 2026 in OL Michael Langi
Troy Hutchison  •  GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
profile image
5.5
rating
-
natl
-
st
-
pos
Michael
Langi
5.5
rating
6'2"|265 lbs|OG
Riordan
San Francisco, CA
Class of 2026
verbal
6/25/2024

Another day, another commitment for Arizona football but this one comes with a twist as Brent Brennan and his staff lands their first commitment for the 2026 class in three-star offensive lineman Michael Langi.

Langi recently took a visit to Arizona this past weekend ahead of the dead period with his brother Peter Langi, who is a three-star recruit for the 2025 class.

I can see how much the program has developed since they [new staff] got there. Then after the first day on the visit, I just knew it was the right fit for me," Langi told GOAZCATS.com. "At first I wasn't going to commit so early, but when Pini [Losipini Tupou] committed, I knew it’ll be good for me."

Coming from Riordan High School out of San Francisco, Langi is a 6-foot-2 265-pound guard who had offers from Arizona State, Penn Sate, Colorado and UCF among others.

