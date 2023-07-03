Arizona has had a busy recruiting season this summer landing 16 commitments for the 2024 class which ranked in the Top 40 on Rivals.com. However, Monday afternoon, the Wildcats landed their commit No. 17 of the class in Turran Williams, who announced his decision on Twitter.
Williams is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound three-star athlete from Muir High School out of Pasadena, Cali., who is expected to play safety at the college level. He picked Arizona over offers from Utah, Washington, Boston College and Colorado State among others.
With the addition of Williams, the Wildcats' recruiting class now sits at No. 38 on Rivals.com for the 2024 class. Arizona now has its second athlete of the class with him and Kayo Patu. Both players are expected to play on the defensive side of the ball and in the secondary as well.
If the expectations come true for both Williams and Patu, Arizona now has seven defensive players in the class and three of which play defensive back.