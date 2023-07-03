Arizona has had a busy recruiting season this summer landing 16 commitments for the 2024 class which ranked in the Top 40 on Rivals.com. However, Monday afternoon, the Wildcats landed their commit No. 17 of the class in Turran Williams, who announced his decision on Twitter.

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound three-star athlete from Muir High School out of Pasadena, Cali., who is expected to play safety at the college level. He picked Arizona over offers from Utah, Washington, Boston College and Colorado State among others.