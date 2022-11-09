Arizona emerged as a top option for two-way athlete Nicholas Fernandez early in the process. It took some time for the San Pedro, California recruit to come to a decision, but it ended well for the Wildcats after he announced his decision to commit to UA at a ceremony at his school on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 prospect contributes at several positions for his team, which is undefeated heading into the Los Angeles City Section playoffs this week. At Arizona, Fernandez is expected to end up as an edge rusher with the potential of eventually moving inside to the defensive tackle position should he continue adding weight.

Fernandez has been successful on offense during his high school career as a tight end as well.

Arizona hosted Fernandez on an official visit in June, and he ultimately ended up taking trips to Colorado State and Boise State as well. The summer visit to Tucson set the bar high, and he came away from that weekend feeling positive about his potential future with the Wildcats.

"The coaches in general were amazing. I’ve never seen coaches like that for sure. The way the coaches were with their players was awesome. It was really awesome. Especially at that high of a football level for the coaches to be like that was really comforting to see.

“Seeing the facilities, seeing the academics, seeing what NIL can do at that place, being able to hang out with the players was amazing. Being able to see their apartments and their dorms. Seeing what they do on their film and how they run their defense, and seeing what I can bring to that team and what I can do for them it was awesome.”

Head coach Jedd Fisch, defensive line coach Ricky Hunley and outside linebackers coach Jason Kafusi all played a role in bringing Fernandez to UA, and his bond grew with all the coaches during his time on campus this summer.

When I was in the film room with them coach Kaufusi was teaching me what they do, the defenses they run and the drills they do why the drills is going to improve their game.

“I definitely learned a lot from them, and I know they can be great coaches for me and can teach me a lot. ... I know these coaches are real and they’re great coaches.”

Fernandez is the 19th commitment for the Wildcats in the 2023 class and the first since late August. He is the fifth defensive line commit for UA in the class joining Tristan Davis, Julian Savaiinaea, Dominic Lolesio and Lucas Conti.