COMMITMENT: Bay Area OL Losipini Tupou joins Arizona's 2025 class
A key part of Arizona's offensive success during its 10-win season in 2023 was due in large part to the play of its group up front. Anchored by left tackle Jordan Morgan, the Wildcats shined along the offensive line leading to a potent offense.
UA has a veteran group again this year, but soon the staff under Brent Brennan will have to replace key parts of the line. The Wildcats have started to build so momentum toward reloading as of late.
Monday, Arizona picked up an important commitment as three-star guard Losipini Tupou announced his pledge to the Wildcats following a weekend official visit in Tucson.
"Arizona has always been at the top of my board ever since I got the offer," he said. "What really sold me was the culture built by the team. Seeing the way the players genuinely care about each other and want each other to succeed made me realize that this was the team that I wanted to be apart of."
Arizona and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby earned a commitment from another notable offensive lineman, Sione Tohi, Sunday night when he picked the Wildcats over a number of high-level offers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news