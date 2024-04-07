Arizona's connections to the Bay Area will only continue to grow under the new coaching staff. Brent Brennan has plenty of connections to that part of the country, and so it's no surprise his first commitment in the 2025 class comes from a place he knows well.

Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista tight end Kellan Ford announced his pledge to the Wildcats to close out the weekend giving UA its first pledge of the cycle. Arizona had been on Ford's radar and was one of the programs planning to host him on an official visit in the coming months.

Washington, Arizona State and Cal were also among that group, but Ford instead opted to make his decision before taking any of those trips.