WHAT THE TIGERS ARE GETTING IN HARDAWAY

Hardaway possesses great outside shooting potential at 6-foot-7, and he has a very consistent release on catch-and-shoot opportunities. His release is clean and he showcases good mechanics on his shot. The four-star forward would probably be best served as a stretch four at the next level, as he’s more equipped to guard that position rather than true wings. He’s got potential as a floor-spacing forward who can exploit certain matchups. Hardaway needs to continue to work on his body and mobility before he enters the college ranks.

*****

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE TIGERS