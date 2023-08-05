Arizona's first commitment as a future member of the Big 12 Conference came through less than 24 hours after the news became official. Interestingly, the Wildcats' newest addition was previously committed to one of the team's future conference mates. Oxnard (Calif.) Rio Mesa athlete Chance Harrison announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday through a live video on Instagram. The 6-foot-2 recruit, who took an official visit to UA back in June, picked the Wildcats over Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Boston College and San Jose State — which were his other finalists. Washington State and Colorado State both hosted him for official visits earlier in the summer as well. He had previously been committed to BYU for over eight months after giving that program his pledge back in October, but after his string of visits in June he backed away from that decision.

