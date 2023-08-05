COMMITMENT: California DB Chance Harrison picks Arizona
Arizona's first commitment as a future member of the Big 12 Conference came through less than 24 hours after the news became official. Interestingly, the Wildcats' newest addition was previously committed to one of the team's future conference mates.
Oxnard (Calif.) Rio Mesa athlete Chance Harrison announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday through a live video on Instagram. The 6-foot-2 recruit, who took an official visit to UA back in June, picked the Wildcats over Washington State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Boston College and San Jose State — which were his other finalists.
Washington State and Colorado State both hosted him for official visits earlier in the summer as well. He had previously been committed to BYU for over eight months after giving that program his pledge back in October, but after his string of visits in June he backed away from that decision.
Harrison, who is the 20th commitment overall for UA in the 2024 class, is expected to come in as a defensive back for the Wildcats. John Richardson, Chuck Cecil and Johnny Nansen all value size in the back end of the defense, and Harrison will provide the UA coaches with some versatility to potentially play a number of positions in his time with the Wildcats.
The tall athlete prospect plays on both sides of the ball in high school, but his work on defense is equally as impressive as what he does catching passes. Harrison wrapped up the 2022 season with 56 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1/2 a sack, an interception and 2 passes defensed from his cornerback spot.
He also caught 43 passes for 568 yards receiving to go with 6 touchdowns plus he returned kicks for Rio Mesa as well.
Harrison is now ninth defensive commitment for the Wildcats in the class fellow defensive backs Turran Williams, Kayo Patu and Isaiah Buxton as the members of the secondary already committed in the class for UA.
At Pac-12 Media Day, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch mentioned that he expects the program to make 28 additions to the team in the current recruiting cycle.
