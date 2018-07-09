Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from July 2-8
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
There were 49 commitments to Power Five programs from July 2-8, with 15 going to the SEC. Alabama picked up five commitments and now as the No. 1 class in the team rankings for 2019. Here is a recap of the week in commitments.
MORE: Biggest summer commitments in Mid-Atlantic | Who will win Bama QB battle?
BAMAINSIDER.COM: Four-star TE commits to the Crimson Tide
CYCLONEREPORT.COM: Cyclones land four-star RB
GOLDENBEARREPORT.COM: Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks commits to Cal
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Caldwell completes the flip, commits to Texas
ASUDEVILS.COM: Joey Capra commits to the Sun Devils
BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Three-star QB Brendon Clark commits to the Irish
BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM: Penn State adds one of Florida's top prospects
BULLDOGBLITZ.COM: Emerson commits to MSU
HAWKEYEREPORT.COM: Hawkeyes land three-star RB Tyler Goodson
SOONERSCOOP.COM: Four-star WR commits on Fourth of July
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: DeMarcus Harris commits to Kentucky
BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Three-star WR Cam Hart commits to Notre Dame
CYCLONEREPORT.COM: Hufford taking blue-collar approach to Ames
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Longhorns pick up commitment from speedy WR
HAWGBEAT.COM: Texas WR T.Q. Jackson calls the Hogs
KSTATEONLINE.COM: Yahweh Jeudy explains K-State pledge
CYCLONEREPORT.COM: New commit should provide immediate impact at OLB
THEWOLVERINE.COM: Quinten Johnson commits to Michigan
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: TE Nikolas Ognenovic picks the Cats
THEWOLVERINE.COM: Three-star DE David Ojabo Goes Blue
THE KNIGHTREPORT.NET: Swedish OL commits to Rutgers
CUSPORTSNATION.COM: Mark Perry commits to Colorado
GATORSTERRITORY.COM: Jesiah Pierre stays put in Florida, chooses Gators
DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM: In-state DL details Duke decision
BLUEANDGOLD.COM: TJ Sheffield commits to Notre Dame
TIGERBAIT.COM: Top Louisiana LB Donte Starks commits to LSU
THEWOLVERINE.COM: Four-star DT Denver Warren Goes Blue
HAWGBEAT.COM: In-state defensive end Zach Williams calls the Hogs
WVSPORTS.COM: Three-star ATH Winston Wright commits to West Virginia
BUCKEYEGROVE.COM: Wypler commits to Ohio State
BAMAINSIDER.COM: Young discusses commitment to Alabama