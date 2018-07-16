Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 08:04:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from July 9-15

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Joshua Harris
Rivals.com

There were 22 commitments to Power Five programs from July 9-15, with NC State leading the charge with three additions. Here is a recap of the week in commitments.

