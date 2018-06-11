Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-11 06:13:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from June 4-10

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Fuw0mzbpwappip24dupw
Grant Gunnell
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Some big names came off the board last week across the country, as quarterback Grant Gunnell and eight other four-stars made commitments. Gunnell is headed to Arizona. Here are all 57 commitments to Power Five programs from June 4 - 10.

