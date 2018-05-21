Ticker
Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from May 14-20

Staff
Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Devyn Ford
Devin Payne/VirginiaPreps.com

Some big names came off the board last week across the country, as five-star running back Devyn Ford and eight four-stars made commitments. Ford is headed to Penn State. Here are all 22 commitments to Power Five programs from May 14-20.

RELATED: Schools that have overachieved, underachieved the last 10 years

BAMAINSIDER.COM: Alabama lands elite DT from New Jersey

BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED: Penn State picks up JUCO safety

DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM: Oregon lands pair of R100 prospects from Mater Dei

BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED: Five-star RB headed to Penn State

WILDCATREPORT.COM: Gold discusses decision to commit

VOLQUEST.COM: Four-star JUCO sees Tennessee as the place for him

HAWGBEAT.COM: Arkansas beats Missouri, Texas A&M for Jefferson

VOLQUEST.COM: How the Vols landed Keyton

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Louisville native headed to Lexington

BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Social media reaction and more to Osafo-Mensah commitment

OSTATEILLUSTRATED: Jernigan says 'the culture is outstanding'

TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM: Johnson breaks down his commitment to Clemson

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Q&A with new Kentucky OT commit Jake Pope

TROJANSPORTS.COM: Full analysis of USC's latest lineman commit

GOLDANDBLACK.COM: How Purdue landed four-star Rice

CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Q&A with new Kentucky QB commit

THEWOLFPACKER.COM: What NC State is getting in Jaylon Scott

TROJANSPORTS.COM: USC a dream school for Slovis

DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM: Smart picks the Deacons

BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED: Penn State adds another cornerback to class

