Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from May 14-20
Some big names came off the board last week across the country, as five-star running back Devyn Ford and eight four-stars made commitments. Ford is headed to Penn State. Here are all 22 commitments to Power Five programs from May 14-20.
BAMAINSIDER.COM: Alabama lands elite DT from New Jersey
BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED: Penn State picks up JUCO safety
DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM: Oregon lands pair of R100 prospects from Mater Dei
BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED: Five-star RB headed to Penn State
WILDCATREPORT.COM: Gold discusses decision to commit
VOLQUEST.COM: Four-star JUCO sees Tennessee as the place for him
HAWGBEAT.COM: Arkansas beats Missouri, Texas A&M for Jefferson
VOLQUEST.COM: How the Vols landed Keyton
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Louisville native headed to Lexington
BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Social media reaction and more to Osafo-Mensah commitment
OSTATEILLUSTRATED: Jernigan says 'the culture is outstanding'
TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM: Johnson breaks down his commitment to Clemson
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Q&A with new Kentucky OT commit Jake Pope
TROJANSPORTS.COM: Full analysis of USC's latest lineman commit
GOLDANDBLACK.COM: How Purdue landed four-star Rice
CATSILLUSTRATED.COM: Q&A with new Kentucky QB commit
THEWOLFPACKER.COM: What NC State is getting in Jaylon Scott
TROJANSPORTS.COM: USC a dream school for Slovis
DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM: Smart picks the Deacons
BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED: Penn State adds another cornerback to class