Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from May 21-27

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Zacch Pickens

Some big names came off the board last week across the country, as five-star Zacch Pickens and three other four-stars made commitments. Pickens is headed to South Carolina. Here are all 25 commitments to Power Five programs from May 21-27.

VIRGINIAPREPS.COM: Lake Braddock LB gives UVA pledge

CYCLONEREPORT.COM: May visit sells Beal on joining Cyclones

GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM: Miami-area LB Jahmar Brown commits to Gamecocks

ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Texas gains commitment from 2020 QB Hudson Card

THEDAWGREPORT.COM: Huskies land commitment from three-star WR

AUBURNSPORTS.COM: Done deal: Tight end commits to Auburn

THEWOLFPACKER.COM: RB Jamious Griffin is the latest to commit to NC State

ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Longhorns score big again with top OL commit

WILDCATREPORT.COM: Olges surprised himself with NU commitment

GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM: Five-star Pickens felt like home with Gamecocks

BAMAINSIDER.COM: Will Reichard commits to Alabama

BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM: DB Tyler Rudolph commits to PSU

BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM: Lions add LB Brandon Smith

KSTATEONLINE.COM: K-State legacy Stange commits to Wildcats

TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM: Terps land 2019 QB David Summers

GOAZCATS.COM: The culture at Arizona sold Wiley when making his decision

ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Texas adds another

