{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 08:31:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from May 28 - June 3

Aaron Dickens • Rivals.com
Editor

Mykael Wright
Rivals.com

Some big names came off the board last week across the country, as Mykael Wright and 11 other four-stars made commitments. Wright is headed to Oregon. Here are all 33 commitments to Power Five programs from May 28 - June 3.

