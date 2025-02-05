Comparing 2025 five-stars to NFL standouts

David Sanders Jr.

Advertisement

1. QB KEELON RUSSELL: Jayden Daniels

The Alabama signee is a tall, lean quarterback who has phenomenal accuracy and playmaking skills. He is comfortable sitting in the pocket and delivering strikes, but also has the athleticism and intelligence to know when he has to escape and make plays with his feet. Jayden Daniels was the same way in high school and Russell is even a little ahead in accuracy and in physical stature at the same stage. With Daniels having such an incredible rookie season, if the Chicago Bears could do it over, would they take him with the first overall pick? We didn’t want to have the same regret in the final Rivals rankings, so we moved Russell to No. 1 overall.

2. QB TAVIEN ST. CLAIR: Justin Fields

If Trevor Lawrence wasn’t in the 2018 recruiting class then Fields would have been No. 1 overall in the Rivals250. If Russell didn’t have such a phenomenal senior season and all-star showing then St. Clair would have been No. 1 in the 2025 Rivals250. Not only from a rankings perspective but from a physical makeup, St. Clair and Fields are very similar but we do think St. Clair is a little bit more of a dynamic passer. The Ohio State signee was awesome at the Rivals Five-Star this past summer and outperformed Russell on that day. Fields ended up as the No. 11 pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. St. Clair could match or beat that based on his skills. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

3. QB BRYCE UNDERWOOD: CJ Stroud

There isn’t a perfect comp for Underwood as we’ve seen Vince Young, Cam Newton and some others, but he isn’t as tall as either of those players but does play the position in a similar fashion to Young. We went with CJ Stroud for numerous reasons but because both have incredible pocket feel, both can run when necessary (and Underwood might even be a little more athletic) and then both throw a beautiful deep ball that almost always hits the receiver in stride. Underwood should start from Day 1 at Michigan and he has the chance to be special. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

4. DT ELIJAH GRIFFIN: Derrick Brown

Griffin is 6-foot-5 and 300-plus pounds. Derrick Brown is 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. And both defensive linemen like to play fast and hard, a bruising style that overwhelms offensive linemen as they both attack the backfield. Griffin inched into the No. 1 overall conversation after a dominating week at the Under Armour Game where he used a mix of speed and power to take over one-on-one reps. Brown had a great career at Auburn and then was the seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He finished with 12.5 sacks in four seasons on The Plains. We think Griffin could exceed that number at Georgia. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

5. WR DAKORIEN MOORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown

No one in recent memory had more of a dog factor to his game than Amon-Ra St. Brown but when it comes to route running, hands, the ability to run by cornerbacks and make impossible catches look easy, the two receivers are very similar. St. Brown, who was an absolute steal for the Detroit Lions in the fourth round, is more rocked up but was the No. 1 receiver in the 2018 class. Moore was the top one this cycle as he has dominated every event he’s been to over the last couple years. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

6. OT DAVID SANDERS JR.: Ronnie Stanley

People have compared Sanders with another Charlotte standout in DJ Humphries but we’re going with Stanley since Sanders is more physically developed at the same stage but still has the frame to add extra pounds at Tennessee that he should carry well on a big frame. Stanley was a little overlooked in the national rankings more than a decade ago but we stuck with Sanders as the No. 1 offensive tackle partly because he isn’t maxed out physically yet and still can move well, has great hands and power, and should have a long career in the SEC and beyond.

7. CB DEVIN SANCHEZ: Sauce Gardner

There is always a concern about falling in love with tall cornerbacks because the NFL hasn’t drafted many of them high. The worry is about them turning and running with pro receivers, but we think Sanchez is one of two cornerbacks in this class who could be the next Sauce Gardner. Alabama signee Dijon Lee is right there as well – and is a little leaner than Sanchez – but the Ohio State signee is so focused on being great and is crazy fluid for someone his size.

8. OT MICHAEL FASUSI: Laremy Tunsil

Fasusi is so much like Tunsil in high school – both are big with great frames that could add even more weight, both moved so well, both play with a mean streak and both have first-round NFL potential although Tunsil had some crazy draft night high jinks exposed. Fasusi was an inch away from being the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class especially after dominating the Under Armour Game with an awesome mixture of toughness, meanness, skill and competitiveness.

9. DE ISAIAH GIBSON: Travon Walker

Walker was 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds coming out of Thomaston (Ga.) Upton Lee. Gibson is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds at Warner Robins, Ga. The only difference – and one that we’re still stewing over – is that Walker was just outside five-star status at No. 34 nationally. We weren’t going to make the same mistake with Gibson as the Georgia signee finished No. 9 overall. In terms of measurables, Gibson is off the charts with wingspan and overall length. He bends off the edge so well and tracks down players. Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff might have their next Travon Walker.

10. QB JULIAN LEWIS: Bryce Young

This is a comparison I’ve liked for many years since Lewis was a young pup but he’s actually grown taller than Bryce Young even though they have similar playing styles. What was always so special about Young through his high school and college days and now with the Carolina Panthers is that he anticipated so well and seemed to know how everything was going to happen before it did. Lewis is very similar in that sense as if he can see the chessboard pieces moving on the field and then he has the arm talent to deliver the ball where it needs to be. He could be Shedeur Sanders’ replacement on Day 1. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM

11. DT JUSTUS TERRY: Leonard Williams

Williams was only 254 pounds in high school and has now bulked up to 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds so we don’t know if Terry gets that big but he already has a jumpstart at 275 pounds and he still has room to develop. Terry was more jacked than Williams at the same stage but there are so many similarities between their games. Williams played defensive end in high school and Terry can play off the edge or inside. Williams gets into the backfield with a lot of stunting and speed, which is Terry’s game as well. The versatility, the size and the playmaking ability all stand out along with Williams starring at USC and Terry once being committed there.

12. CB DIJON LEE JR.: Antonio Cromartie

There just are not many realistic comparisons for this new age of cornerback that is not only 6-foot-3 but also super athletic who doesn’t turn like a battleship. We found a good one with Cromartie, who was just like Lee during his heyday at Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln and then at Florida State. The physical traits and the ball skills are so similar and in high school Cromartie played in all three phases, just like the Alabama signee at Mission Viejo, Calif. Sometimes we fall in love with these big corners only for the NFL to go after 5-foot-11 bulldogs but we think Lee has a really bright future because of his athleticism and versatility.

13. ATH DJ PICKETT: Tariq Woolen

There were only two 6-foot-4 starting cornerbacks in the NFL this season in Woolen and Minnesota’s Nahshon Wright so the sample size (and success rate) aren’t very high but we think Pickett is a freak athlete with freak size who LSU coach Brian Kelly said should have a legitimate shot at starting right away. That was not just a recruiting pitch from Kelly, either, as Pickett is super comfortable in his size, some schools liked him even more playing receiver and if corner doesn’t work out full-time, a 6-foot-4 safety with that ranginess is elite as well.

14. RB HARLEM BERRY: Reggie Bush

The USC coaching staff reportedly compared Berry with Reggie Bush and while it sounds like hyperbole (or maybe a recruiting tactic for the five-star to come play for the Trojans) it’s not so outlandish. Both Berry and Bush were listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds in high school. Both were incredibly fast, dynamic, used all over the field and tough to tackle. Bush played in the NFL at 203 pounds so Berry will need to fill out a bunch once he gets to LSU but he absolutely has the frame to do it. If he can keep his speed and versatility, the comp to Bush is kind of right there in terms of playing style. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

15. OT MICHAEL CARROLL: Darnell Wright

This comparison has to do more with style of play and attitude more than anything else and it’s in that vein where we think Carroll is a lot like Wright but with a better body frame and even more versatility. It would not have shocked us if Wright moved inside at Tennessee or in the NFL especially at 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds and that is similar to Carroll, who dominated as a right tackle at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but could also move inside if needed. Plus, both play mean and with an edge.

16. ATH JONAH WILLIAMS: Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah

There is really no NFL safety comparison for Williams other than Kyle Hamilton who is 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds but is just a freak show anomaly so it’s almost unfair to both parties to say Williams could be the next Hamilton. We also think there is a decent chance as Williams gets into a college weight room and bulks up that moving down to linebacker is at least a possibility and this is where Owusu-Koromoah makes so much sense. As an undersized linebacker, he comes off the edge, he blows up screens and slow-developing plays and that kind of production is right in Williams’ wheelhouse.

17. DE JAVION HILSON: Josh Hines-Allen

As high school recruits, Hilson and Hines-Allen could not have been any different. Hilson was a five-star; Allen a low three-star. Hilson had every offer imaginable with previous commitments to Alabama and Florida State; Allen only had an offer from Kentucky. But as players both have size, length, athleticism and production. In Lexington, Hines-Allen developed into an edge rusher and put up huge numbers. Now settled through his recruitment with the focus back on football, Hilson could be a menace off the edge at Missouri. One ACC assistant told me that Hilson is one of the most-focused recruits on being great he’s ever been around.

18. LB RILEY PETTIJOHN: Demario Davis

The recruitments of Pettijohn and Davis could not have been much different. Davis was an unknown two-star prospect from Brandon, Miss., who had no other offers. Pettijohn was a five-star prospect known by everybody as Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and others battled it out for him as the Buckeyes won. As for on the field, there are a lot of similarities. Throughout his career, Davis has been known as a versatile linebacker who could blitz, play in the box, play in space, cover and go sideline-to-sideline to make plays. Those are all Pettijohn’s strength and what he’s going to bring to Columbus.

19. WR KALIQ LOCKETT: Amari Cooper

Cooper is much bulkier now but when he was at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern playing in the early days of 7-on-7s and The Opening, the high four-star was sleek, smooth, fast and caught everything thrown his way. That’s exactly the show Lockett put on at the Navy All-American Bowl and while the Texas signee might be a little longer than Cooper at the same stage, he has the frame to bulk up a little bit. The next goal might be to match Cooper’s 228 catches at Alabama before being the fourth overall NFL Draft pick.

20. OT WILL BLACK: Bernhard Raimann

Raimann might not be a household name yet but the similarities between the Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle and Black are a little uncanny. Originally a tight end at Central Michigan, Raimann grew into an offensive tackle, has incredible traits at 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds and has plus athleticism and power to move defensive linemen. Black played at Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall and is one of the prettiest-looking prospects in this class but has not been tested on a national level other than at the Navy All-American Bowl. The potential is off the charts and so are the instincts and the athleticism so while Black is ahead of Raimann at the same stage, they’re very similar players physically, athletically and from a potential standpoint.

21. DE JARED SMITH: Brian Burns

When Smith came up through the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge he always had height but was lean and a little undersized. However, over the last few years as he matured and hit the weight room, the new five-star has bulked up and dominated with his length and burst off the line of scrimmage. It was the same story with Burns, who went from a 6-foot-5, 217-pounder as a high four-star coming out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage into a 250-pound dominating defensive end who everybody covets in the NFL. We didn’t want to make the same mistake with Smith so he got bumped up to five-star status because that length, athleticism and motor don’t come around very often.

22. DE JAHKEEM STEWART: Chris Jones

Coming out of Houston, Miss., Chris Jones was a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end but he was so dominant and took over events that he landed among the five-stars. He’s now a three-time Super Bowl champion, one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL and he checks in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. We see a similar path for Stewart, the USC signee, as he has a phenomenal frame and one where he can continue to add weight to move across the defensive line. It’s a little concerning that Stewart hasn’t played a lot of high school football after transferring but his talent is there and it could be unleashed once he gets on the field more. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

23. TE ELYISS WILLIAMS: Jimmy Graham

There are not many comparisons for tight ends as big as Williams, especially ones who can run and move as well as the Georgia signee but there is one that has a lot of similarities and that’s Graham. Both Williams and Graham were star basketball players in high school along with being massive tight ends who could move and catch everything. If there is one difference between the two it would be that Graham was a basketball-first player and Williams is definitely a star football standout but in terms of how they play the game and athleticism there is more Graham in Williams’ game than Darnell Washington.

24. WR VERNELL BROWN III: Jaylen Waddle

I was not in love with this comparison at first because I’m focused on the Miami Dolphins version of Waddle but in high school he was an undersized, 165-pound speedster who was so elusive and electric at the All-American Bowl that we were compelled to give him his fifth star. Brown is another one of these guys who won’t blow you away physically but the Orlando (Fla.) Jones five-star will blow you away with his speed and playmaking ability. He had nearly 100 catches and more than 1,500 receiving yards this season and once he bulks up, he’ll remind everybody of Waddle even more.

25. OG DOUGLAS UTU: Taliese Fuaga

Utu is a polished, versatile offensive lineman who was told by Oregon that he will play right tackle but the five-star from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman could also move inside and dominate there. As his body has developed over the last few years, offensive guard might suit him even more. What’s stood out about Utu over the years is that he almost never, ever loses reps. It’s been quite incredible to see. Fuaga certainly didn’t have the same bona fides coming out of high school and at the Rivals Camp Series he actually had some bad weight but he’s become one of the toughest, hardest-driving offensive linemen in the league. Utu has that in his game and might just be a cleaner version of Fuaga down the road.

26. DB TREY MCNUTT: Jessie Bates

Bates had almost no recruiting attention and was a two-star prospect out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider who signed with Wake Forest. McNutt has been a five-star for a long time and picked Oregon despite late pressure from Texas A&M as he turned down being an Ohio State legacy so he was well-known. In that sense, the two are much different. But Bates is known for his coverage ability and his skills in picking off passes and making big plays and McNutt is the same way. He seems to read where the offense is going before it happens and then he has the athleticism to go after the ball and pick it off or knock it down. He’s also a mature football player who grasps what his coaches want and then has the athletic ability to go out and deliver.

27. DE NATHANIEL MARSHALL: Bradley Chubb

Chubb actually thinned out a little bit from his playing days at NC State to the NFL when he went from 280 pounds to 268 or so and that’s right around where Marshall is now in the 270 range as the both have very similar playing styles. Motor is not an issue off the edge, attacking the ball carrier, using speed and athleticism (and power when needed) to blast through the offensive tackle as both Marshall and Chubb have shown that throughout the years. Will Marshall have Chubb’s incredible production? Michigan fans hope so.

28. DB HYLTON STUBBS: Jevon Holland

I missed on Holland in high school since I thought he was a talented kid and deserved a four-star rating especially because he covered so much ground and had some length but he was outside the Rivals250 and he has definitely proven his ranking wrong as one of the best safeties in the NFL. We weren’t going to make the same mistake with Stubbs as they are very similar players and Stubbs might actually be a little longer with wiry strength but he should definitely add some major weight once he gets to college.

29. DE LANCE JACKSON: Jaelen Phillips

One of the best-looking prospects I’ve ever seen in person was Phillips, who looked like he was chiseled from marble and was all of 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds. He was awesome off the edge, he played tight end in 7on7 and was just a physically overwhelming force in high school before becoming a first-round draft pick. Jackson is one inch taller and has all the physical attributes plus great production on the field so there are tons of similarities there. The Texas signee didn’t do many national events during his high school career but in terms of a projection - and a comparison - this one fits.

30. QB DEUCE KNIGHT:

Knight is a slightly taller version of Michael Penix, Jr. and the similarities are almost uncanny. Both are lefty quarterbacks, both were definitely not finished products coming out of high school and while Penix needed a reboot of his career at Washington after starting out at Indiana, we think Knight could be the future at Auburn for coach Hugh Freeze. It might not be instantaneous as Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold is the odds-on favorite to win the job but Knight over the last two years has improved his accuracy so much. He has such a beautiful, smooth release that Freeze’s offense could run great under his command. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

31. DT AMARE ADAMS: Christian Wilkins

We saw Adams at the Navy All-American Bowl and he’s a big boy at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds which is about five pounds heavier than Wilkins right now. They move the same, play the position in similar ways and they both picked Clemson which is another similarity. Wilkins was basically maxed out physically coming out of Suffield (Conn.) Suffield Academy as he was 305 then and 310 now going into his seventh year. The same is true for Adams because at 315 pounds he’s ready to perform in the ACC - and he’ll do it as a new five-star.

32. ATH NA’EEM OFFORD: Brian Branch