I once told Dylan Andrews, “Bro, how you create those crazy drives to the rim? When the ball is in your hands, it’s like poetry, your game speaks to me like a poet. You’re ballin’ like TuPac sang, To Live and Die in LA. I bet you write poetry, don’t you my guy Dylan?” DA said, “How’d you guess E-Woods? How could you know, hardly anyone knows I write poems and read a lot of books.” I told him, “I see your heart, it’s pure as can be, you’re all about expression. In hoop you’re so mad well spoken and articulate, I just figured a dope guy like you had to have an outlet of writing. Bet your writing game is mad wicked bro.” Ray Bradbury wrote this novel many years ago called, Something Wicked this Way Comes, prolly should’ve been dedicated to Mr LA basketball, Mr D-Andrews because he tears defenders from limb to limb on offense. And how he do on D? His fans should call him a paper shredder, because that’s what he does to dudes in game on D, manhandles them without fouling, totally locking them down on D, DA politely feeding them into the diamond cross cut opening of the box, “vrooom, vrooom” of the shredder, savagely ripping his opponents into little pieces. You can’t hardly put back together those lines of paper again. Doubt my words? Come see my iPhone. E-Woods doesn’t jest, or needs to lie. See my texts where I asked power 5 coaches to describe DA’s game.



I’ve had multiple Pac-12 coaches tell me, DA? He’s a F-ing Killa, an absolute beast, that ultimate difference maker at the next level. The prose in this first part of this article is unlike any I’ve ever offered, presented in poetic stylings, like E-Woods knew this joint had to be unlike all before it because DA is DIFFERENT. This is one long poem, just like DA is a poetic work with his Spalding pen on the court. The clouds look down on this 16 year old, as he walks into the Windward High classroom. When on campus, DA takes academics, not just the gym, seriously. Cumulus clouds are muttering to themselves, “There goes that 6-3 bad man, doing bad things on court. Nasty things like rising to the occasion to beat the vaunted Heritage Christian squad at the last second of the game earlier in the year.” The smooth, glossy hardwood at Windward, it says “Here comes that beast, the one who ran all over my face recently. 20 seconds left, all the way to the rack this youngster goes. DA stands above me, he’s the boy who would be king as he drove my lane.” Unstoppable and constantly winning, he walked slowly off the floor, Damian Lillard style. No fist in the air, yet his feet on the ground. DA answers back to the ward of the wood and says “I shall make you remember my name. I gave up football, I left baseball in 4th grade, so basketball could have all of me. “My Compton Magic coach DG is my dawg. I trust Etop, he feels my potential and ability; he helps me train my mind by teaching me to play chess, not just in game, but in life. The wind? It can’t slow me down, it’s at my back, got my back. Wood will not slow my path, fallen trees will come to my aid at the end of our game, I rep a culture change, it’s time to eat.”



You see DA when he’s playing for Windward, dude puts in the work, knows he’ll call out “checkmate”, and fulfill his destiny to be the best basketball player he can be. Anything less will offend his potential, it’s like DA is saying to himself. “I’ll give it all my heart.” Heart? DA mos def has much heart. One could say he’s lion hearted, yet humble, the most chill, fun loving dude E-Woods has ever met as a soph. DA reminds me so much of Nick Young, smile on his face, so easy to share a laugh, crack a joke, be completely and totally comfortable in his own skin. Like J, Cole says Love Yourz, that’s DA. He created a life for himself, the perfect one he always wanted to have. One for the ages that he’s living in right this second. He feels no jealously of others, he’s enjoying the struggle. He knows there’s beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success, and that’s ok. What a majestic game DA employs, crafty drives, superb handle, poppin’ Js from mid range out, has utter command of the situation, just the way he envisioned it. Speak on it DA, “Each game I envision every little thing that will occur. I run through what each defender will do, all 5 of them at a time. It’s chess, you have to be 4-5 moves ahead. “I started playing chess when I was just 4 or 5 years old. As the intensity of a game increases, like in the Heritage game, I need to match the intensity. I’m always up for a big game.” Yes he is. One buck. The throne, sat on by the king of LA, stares at DA, shimmering gold, encrusted with jewels, asking the person standing next to it, “Are you chasing the precious?” It asks this youngster Dylan, “Do you have what it takes to claim me, make me your master?” DA just stares, ponders its riddle, then he runs out of the room and in an instant he’s transported into the Fairfax gym. DA rises up for a make or break 3 to win as he calls “GAME!” The throne is ever watching DA drop many game winning jumpers, as he leads Windward over Fairfax in the 1st round of the State Regional Playoffs. Then a couple days later he drops 26pts, 5ast and 3rebs over Torrey Pines on the road in San Diego in the quarterfinals. Dude doesn’t talk, DA just answers the throne through his actions. Me, E-Woods, I bear witness to DA’s special language. It’s not tiger blood, DA speaks in titles by “winning a CIF Chip in 2020.” See for yourself how DA do:



What do you think the throne asks DA next? It’s not, “Do you have crazy mad PAC-12 offers yet in your prep career young blood?” DA had his first dope PAC-12 offer just a mere week into his freshman year. His elite high major potential is not what the throne seeks.

The throne always seeks to know if you have royal blood coursing through your veins. What flows on the court as DA plays? The blood of his opponents, his own hemoglobin is spilled, all the truly great ones spill a lil sangre to win what must be won. All kings are driven by the heart-racing tempo of a mad driven heart. The City of Kings, LA, seeks to elevate that dawg of dawgs to the throne. There’s def a DA in DA’WG. 100. Who is DA’s big bro, his dawg that offers the most wise and dope advice one can find? E-Woods knows DA has a special mentor, to give him advice. A tweet on his Twitter page proudly says that advice comes from the one and only Pooh Jeter, former NBA Sac-King, LACED Boutique operator, that real 5-11 cold piece of work out of Serra High, dude who cares about the community at an elite level, just like LA’s Nipsey Hussle cared. Answer me this? How many people really care for each other without an agenda anymore? DA feels Pooh’s words, “Jan 11th my guy DA wins over Desert Pines. Look at my lil bro out there. Yes sir champ.” Does it get better any better than that? I can’t imagine higher praise then from the humble yet legendary P-Jeter who helped mentor guys like Russ, James, DeMar, no last name needed. Pooh has helped a legion of youngsters to be their best.



Dylan at the Hometown Favorites Clinic

Pooh knows DA will pay it forward, as they work out in the Hometown Favorites clinic. Pooh helps run the clinic with LB, Bobby Brown, Dorell Wright. This clinic is an elite-world class seminar, in-game scenarios that accelerate a kid’s hoop education from 50 mph, to 150 mph! Where did all the eyes of the campers track at Hometown Fav clinic most? They tracked on DA: what would DA do, where would his poppin’ muscles lean toward? It’s like Tupac’s All Eyez on Him, no doubt. Speak on DA, TuPac: “To live and die in L.A. It's the place to be You've got to be there to know it What everybody wanna see.” Who everybody want to see? Guess who?



I try to fire up my crystal ball, predict DA’s future success. If basketball reopens for travel ball, the king will devour country by country this spring and summer, game by game on the Adidas Gauntlet. Just as a couple years ago that CPT Magic squad went nearly undefeated. Why you predict this king will lead as THAT PG to be an emperor of many states, traveling across the country to conquer all to stand in the black and gold’s way? Because Breeze McDonald, DA’s former coach told me dope and prophetic words on DA, “Dylan is a worker. He’s competitive by nature so it was only befitting that he landed at Compton Magic. In Magic Land competing is everything and contagious! It forced DA to go to a different level. He brings that magic mentality to Windward.” Humble swag, only way I can describe the voice emanating from DA, I’m chillin with him watching the girls Windward team do their thing in late Feb. Us sitting, our guy Bam Johnson to my left, chilling with our girl Reni Johnson to my right, DA in the middle of us, hooting and hollering for the girls Windward squad. It’s about them, time to TURN UP and cheer the girls on, clap for them as hard as you play the game, with all you got. After the game by the BBQ area an excited teenager comes up to DA and says bro, you’re Dylan Andrews, you’re the best dude, um, player Windward has, you’re a star in prep. I just saw you on SLAM TV. DA says a kind thank you, and the fan asks him for his autograph. DA is honored by the compliment but feels he has to set the record straight. DA is sitting next to his dawg, 6-9 Kijani Wright of Windward who grew up near him. DA tells the fan/kid politely that “Kijani could be considered the star more than me, he’s the man, he’s a top 10 prospect in the country. But it’s not my team, or Kijani’s team really. “We all work together really hard to lift each other up. Actually bro, it’s all our team, we all deserve the credit. Where would I be if I didn’t have these guys around me? Thanks for the compliment but the credit also goes to the coach, to you the fan, to all that support us. I just want to inspire others, that’s my goal.” Well said DA, his words so humble, so dope, like his in-game performances. It’s worth Erik Woods driving 4 hours round trip to hear those humble words come outta DA. In a world where too many are smelling themselves, conceited to the max, we have someone to truly believe in, that guy, oh so worth supporting.



Me? Back to that SLAM TV comment I spoke of. I was chillin with my guy J that helps run SLAM TV, dopest photographer around. He asked me how good is that soph going up vs. the incredible Skyy Clark of Heritage Christian? I tell J that I advised Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas to track Skyy in 6th grade, offer him a scholly ASAP, Skyy’s the next Brandon Jennings, dude with unlimited potential. I told J that I feel blessed to know that my one regret the last couple years is I didn’t see DA ball sooner, know of his game and super awesome personality sooner. I’m sold on the idea DA will impact college and the pros like Baron Davis did, impact the game at that level. Both their games, DA and B-Davis, I can’t find holes in their games hardly at all. When discussing the best guards in the city, I always respect that DA has great respect for Skyy Clark because Skyy is the king of the city in his own way. I know Skyy has respect for DA. So them both rewriting the history books makes my heart glow. I guess you’d just have to know them as I do, to see that sentence makes sense. I appreciate them both like lil bro bro’s with all my heart. Any college that lands either of them gets an ultimate competitor, true to life winners, both lotto bound no doubt. Just like my guys B-Jennings and D-DeRozan, deja vu all over again, lol. This next part might be a lil controversial, but what part of life isn’t controversial? The 16 Under Team USA basketball paper that holds the names of the roster speaks to me. It says pop-pop-pop, I’m corrupted, not legit. There are kids from the east, west, south, and north, many of the players of Team USA that can go. But some just aren’t as talented as both Skyy and DA who really deserve to be on its roster. This is the 1st time I’ve spoken about Team USA selections, so you know I’m passionate about this. If I had a magic wand, I’d erase the politics and place on the roster only those whose sweat, blood, and tears earned the right to represent the red, white, and blue. The official team is not a bad team but lady justice is blind and the process to add the most versatile, crazy mad players to the roster should be about the talent, not the connects. I’m proud that the NBAPA has both DA and Skyy coming to its camp. Enough said, I’ve said my peace. I do predict by the time these guys are seniors, that D-Andrews and S-Clark will also make a push as Mickey D participants and all I say is that I know DA and Skyy would love to rep their country with pride.#DA for president The health food shake that DA drinks pregame, it sits up at attention and speaks to E-Woods. That’s creepy you say. Yup, sure is but true. But so do DA’s math and history books stand up and speak to me. They say that DA pours over and over them in efforts to achieve a high academic standing and dope ACT scores aplenty. What do those artifacts say to E-Woods? The health shake tells me DA don’t play, he’s a serious dude. It says, “Did you know, Erik, that DA’s routine of training consists of at least 1-2 hours after school a day, concluding with ice baths, and includes so much stretching you’d think he is made out of silly putty fosho.” I ask the shake where’d DA learn such healthy habits, such impeccable manners. “DA is the epitome of a gentleman”, the shake told me. “Look to his caring mama Kimberly Andrews and his grandfather Jimmy, who is more like a father to him. Jimmy owns apartments in the south central LA area, right next to where you used to teach at Weemes Elementary in 96’ E-Woods.” The Andrews are good, good people, well respected in the community. They churned out a diamond of a kid to make this world a better place no doubt. Doubt my words? Just look deep into the eyes of Dylan and see the intense desire to help many, inspire many, not just win many games. That’s the true sign of a championship-level, world-class person, which DA certainly is. I often see people ask DA for an autograph. Of course he signs all requests for autographs and he tells kids often, “I’m glad I could inspire you.” DA tells people, “I want you to know me as more than a basketball player.” DA told me, “I want to tutor kids, to be someone that kids can look up to, be proud of.” That’s DA, a dude that is not out to be a king, but a king he is. A dude that is inspired by the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, that L player DA respects a lot because Kahwi will take charges in game. DA wants to be a 2 way dawg like Mr. Leonard. Who can stop Mr. Dylan Andrews? Only Mr Dylan Andrews himself. Off court he’s that fun loving kid with the fun loving panda chain around his neck for jewelry.

