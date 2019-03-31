Who’s the most passionate player you’ve seen all year? That energizer bunny who never comes out of games because they keep 10 spare motors in their back pocket? Which savage baller have you stood witness to, electrifying on court, yet dope AF with swag cool off of it? Russell Westbrook? J-Harden?

Breanna Calhoun

Nope. This player I speak of has infinite gears to be a killer in game, yet is also kind and classy, a real friend to people off the court.

All these dripping adjectives belong to Moorpark College’s Breanna “Bree” Calhoun. She most definitely runs these JC Cali streets and was just named state JC player of the year. Why? Bree possesses an on-court ruthless mentality, drops insane dime passes, has crazy lateral agility to effect jaw dropping lambo speed drives to the bucket. She’s singular to college basketball. Crazy part? She is as articulate a person as you will meet. She’s just as knowledgeable, intelligent, and well spoken as my guy Christian Juzang, who balls for Harvard University. Rewind to the mid 90’s, The NYC gave us in Ventura County a blessing JC player named Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston who is quite possibly the best street ball legend there ever was.



Rafer Alston

I witnessed his glory, wrote his story. Bree? Just as cold. She’s that rare “point god” who dynamically gets to wherever she wants in a game, has this crazy crossover, and an ultra tough mentality so hard and nasty, she makes 90’s gangsta rap look soft. 100. Bree told me she appreciates getting in the gym with a street ball legend like Bone Collector at the Valley 24 Hour Fitness gym in LA. Don’t get it twisted, Bree might be the sweetest, most caring and empathetic person you’ll ever meet. Unless of course you meet her between those 4 lines, then she becomes a visage of torture, getting mid-evil on you right quick. Bree’s personality and game are the epitome of expressiveness because at heart she’s part free spirit, but always concentrated DOPE to the game. If you check out her twitter page and large following, buckle up, her handle is @Married2ThaGAME https://mobile.twitter.com/baller_bree?lang=en Bree def has a story to share, overcoming so much in her life. But let’s start with her crazy successful Alemany High years where from 2012-15’ she absolutely dominated CIF. She suffered an acl tear in her sophomore year but did she give up? Silly rabbit, giving up isn’t in Bree’s lexicon. Six months later she led Alemany to a state chip. She’s all about uplifting every soul she encounters, as she lives by the mantra: #I believe in me. I asked Bree’s adoring AAU coach, Sara Morrowquia of the West Coast Dream AAU Team to describe her. Sara told me, “Bree has always had this confidence, always goes for it. She played up vs. older competition growing up.” Hear from Bree herself as she wrote on her Twitter affirmation, “Once I’m tuned in and focused on a certain GOAL there is no stopping me TILL I reach that GOAL.” This season for Moorpark? Bree looked every bit as dynamic, bouncy, shifty, in her ultra sleek athletic female frame as my guy NBA player Brandon Jennings. I’m sure he would “ooh and aww” at the sight of Bree’s handles. B-Calhoun didn’t just help Moorpark CC break records this year en route to dominating as the state's #1 team this year. Her squad rolled to a 32-2 record, beat teams by an average of 50 a game, sometimes by 80.



Bree and her Moorpark teammates celebrate a big victory

What many love about Bree, like her teammate Jazzy Carrasco, is that Bree trusts her teammates, encourages them. Hear Jazzy explain, “Bree is so determined. She spends whatever energy is needed to achieve her goal. I’m so lucky to play with her, we all love playing with her.” What many love about Bree is that she realizes there are still some aspects of her game to master. She wants to improve her shot selection and other little things that will evolve her game to new heights. Her coach Kenny Plummer appreciates Bree like no one I’ve ever heard Kenny speak of and I’ve known KP since he was a freshman in college in 2000. One shouldn’t lose sight of Bree the student, as she takes pride in being known as a serious student. She loves learning for the sake of learning, as she explains, “I’ve been getting into my social anthropology class this year and I might pursue a career in the medical field after college. “The anatomy of exotic creatures intrigues me. I have a pet tortoise and one day I hope to have a pet monkey. Those things fascinate me and you have to study things that draw in your passion so you can give it your all.” Why travel to see Bree play? I saw Bree play 10x’s more than any other player this year. A certain trainer offered me to come out and see 76’s Joel Embid in Playa Del Ray to consider doing his story. But that would’ve distracted from Bree’s yarn, she’s just more exciting. There’s no one else that showcases so many dozens of mind boggling bullet passes to teammates that are streaking down court. If you saw her play, you would’ve witnessed that special someone who loves her team, gives her heart to teammates Jazzy, Barbs, Mia, Erin, every single teammate is like her fam. Bree plays almost every minute of each game and she plays them all hard like it’s her last game ever. I’ve seen her throw down a “sham god dribble move” as well as any guy might. With her instigating penetration, crazy, ambidextrous behind the back dribble, she just pounds the rock and slips around or through 4 defenders en route to many obscene “and 1” buckets each game. Bree has been invited to play in the Women’s Drew League. I told her I think she is ready to go toe to toe with WNBA players at the Drew like Essence Carson, Noelle Quinn, and Chelsea Gray. Bree’s energy is so contagious that any team or situation she gets into becomes: concentrated DOPE!



Bree

Bree could’ve averaged 30 ppg & 15 assists for her Moorpark squad but this girl knows what’s up, as she’ll tell you, “I’m always looking to distribute the ball, lead a player into the best position to score, be efficient. “I try to get us get easy buckets and set a tone. Running an offense is my primary mission. It’s all about having fun out there, following the plan to win, and leaving every ounce of me on the floor.“ I wish everyone could’ve seen Bree lead her team to the recent state title chip game vs. Diablo Valley College. It was crazy that DVC had like 15 forty-foot 3 point shots, so Bree and crew came up a half doz points short of the win. But Bree? Inconsolably sad, crying from the pain of wanting something so bad, I hugged her after the game, we all did. Through the tears, misery, I reminded her she was a champ from her grace and skill shown. I saw in her eyes that she has “unfinished business.” You think she’ll lead her squad back the next time a chip opportunity arises, then you know Bree’s heart. Let’s rewind to what got Bree to Moorpark JC. When Bree graduated Alemany in 2015, she had many D1 offers but picked San Jose State. But she left school and went back to the San Fernando Valley to go help her family. The hoop situation wasn’t right as well. During that time Bree stayed in immaculate shape and got her barber’s license in 15’ because she wanted to focus on helping others bring out their inner and outer beauty. She does “side cuts” to help buy Jordan Crimson Tints kicks. I know from being a sneakerhead needing J 1 shattered backboards in my life, shoe buying isn’t cheap people! Why did Bree give 2 years to styling and wait till this year 18-19’ to come back and ball? She had to find that college coach who understood her so that she could build something special with. That was Kenny Plummer. I’ll let her explain, “What will we be remembered for as a person after we’re gone, will it be that we showed empathy and caring to our fellow humans? I use my skills to not just cut hair, to play basketball. “I also do side gigs for basketball training for youngsters because I believe in sharing my lifeblood. Playing great ball brings a smile to peoples’ faces, and to my own. It’s important to help the next generation learn how to energize their own spirit, support their own dreams. “My cousins Destiny and DeAnthony Melton, who happens to play for NBA Suns, we all went out and did a “Give Back Day” on skid row. Me cutting so many heads, helping to bring back to life not only their hair, but their spirits through sharing a smile. “I’m so proud my cousins funded a day of putting food in the bellies of the people in need. That’s what we’re all about because we have to reach out and love one another, be remembered for more than just basketball, our good works above all, Your heart, it’s for helping others.” Bree is inspired by Tupac and these lyrics seem to describe her: “Strength is overcome by weakness. Joy is overcome by pain. The night is overcome by brightness. And love-it remains the same.” #I believe in me

