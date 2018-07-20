Corey Evans' adidas Blog: Friday
LADERA RANCH, CA. – Another full day of hoops is in session at the adidas Summer Championship on as the three stripes brand began bracket play on Friday. Follow along for all of the action and as Corey Evans is in southern California recapping the things throughout the day.
STANFORD HAS ITS PLAYMAKER
There has been much talk about the resurgence of talent in Palo Alto thanks to the enrollments of Oscar Da Silva, Kezie Okpala, Daejon Davis and Cormac Ryan. While each deserve their own praise and, as a collective group, could take the Cardinal to great heights in the coming years, we cannot sweep under the rug how big of a commitment it was in Tyrell Terry pledging to the program last month.
Terry has continued to wreak havoc as a half-court orchestrator this week as he is the definition of a facilitating agent that gets everyone on the floor into the right spots. He understands how to run an offense but his open floor passing skills might be even better and alongside such quality, rangy athletes at Stanford, Terry should thrive but also make everyone’s live so much easier.
Da Silva, Okpala, Davis, Ryan and the rest of the crew are more than capable shot creators but whenever you have a tremendous playmaker alongside them in Terry, the efficiency numbers of Stanford’s offense could soar, enabling for the Cardinal to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
GAME ELITE IS ELITE
The 16-under squad for Game Elite Gold is one of the best nationally thanks to a contingent of Rivals150 prospects that sit among the best in their respective 2020 class.
Corey Walker is the perfect combo forward that can create his own shot, play in the post but also defend three positions. His position within the top-third of his class’ rankings is strongly intact.
Naseem Khaalid, already committed to Florida State, is a do-everything type at the lead guard spot that can defend, create and finish. He will be a good one for the Seminoles.
Brandon Harris is an emerging name that brings loads of versatility to the floor. Buy now. His recruitment is going to expand any day now.
Walker Kessler, yeah, there is not many better in the 2020 class than the big man out of Georgia. He is skilled, he has edges of toughness to him and he is an underrated athlete with a budding skillset.
Head coaches from Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Florida, and Baylor took in the elite group, as did assistants from Ole Miss, Florida State, Kansas State, Umass, Stanford and Memphis.