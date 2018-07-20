LADERA RANCH, CA. – Another full day of hoops is in session at the adidas Summer Championship on as the three stripes brand began bracket play on Friday. Follow along for all of the action and as Corey Evans is in southern California recapping the things throughout the day.

There has been much talk about the resurgence of talent in Palo Alto thanks to the enrollments of Oscar Da Silva, Kezie Okpala, Daejon Davis and Cormac Ryan. While each deserve their own praise and, as a collective group, could take the Cardinal to great heights in the coming years, we cannot sweep under the rug how big of a commitment it was in Tyrell Terry pledging to the program last month.

Terry has continued to wreak havoc as a half-court orchestrator this week as he is the definition of a facilitating agent that gets everyone on the floor into the right spots. He understands how to run an offense but his open floor passing skills might be even better and alongside such quality, rangy athletes at Stanford, Terry should thrive but also make everyone’s live so much easier.

Da Silva, Okpala, Davis, Ryan and the rest of the crew are more than capable shot creators but whenever you have a tremendous playmaker alongside them in Terry, the efficiency numbers of Stanford’s offense could soar, enabling for the Cardinal to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.