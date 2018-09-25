Some say Crossroads High School basketball will now crumble, suffer an in-season torching by competitors now that it’s beloved Shareef O’Neal has gone on to Bruin-land.

Facts? Like Flava Flav said “Don’t believe the hype” because true hoop heads know the Roadrunners are reloading. Winning a CIF chip last year was a manifest destiny from a program with concrete foundations that go back to Baron Davis. But who will step up to prevent Crossroads from getting lit up in 2018-19? Look no further than TJ Muhammad, its sophomore guard. T has a strong football “V chest” and speed to go with that muscular frame. Beat the Roadrunners? You’ll need to go through him for starters.



TJ Muhammad in an all-star game at the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp Photo by Dave Keefer

Next in line to defend Crossroads? - TJ’s big man, he isn’t backing down, the incoming 6-10 freshman Henri Adrissa, “Big Henry” is being trained by Olin Simplis so you know he’ll be straight. I predict TJ will pass out rolls of dimes to Big Henry, rocking the rim et al. Why are you so confident E-Woods? I’ve known TJ well for a couple years. Then why wait so long to bring out his story one may ask. It’s not T’s lack of talent. Dude has all the intangibles to thrive in addition to his speed and lock yo face up D and blossoming court vision. If you care about kids like me, then being a writer for 15 taught me there’s a right and wrong time to gas up a player who has yet to live up to that gas. Take my guy Jaime Jaquez, committed to UCLA, and appreciate we are always playing hoop at our local 24 Hour Fitness. I saw him dunking hard since 6th grade. Jaime went to school with my daughter. But I waited for him to be on his way to Olympic tryouts in 10th grade to pub his story. How confident am I in TJ? Like a pyromaniac, I have no problem spreading gallons of petroleum ALL around town, watching TJ drop the match, and sitting back as he sets fire to it all. 100. But don’t call the cops, neither TJ nor I are trying to catch a case of arson. Point is I envision Mr. Muhammad fixing to light up teams on his schedule this year fosho. #put that on my mama Why use such incendiary terms like burn, E-Woods? It’s the double entendre on the word burn that you need to get. Let me explain. Last year as a freshman, TJ possessed a really nice game but a fire extinguisher muffled his playing time. TJ respectfully played behind more senior Xrds guards. If TJ played elsewhere he might’ve averaged 15-20 ppg and would’ve would been “the man”. You need to know the man that TJ has always listened to is his pops, Travon Muhammad. Travon has earned a major legacy at Crossroads, him playing with Baron Davis in practice, the latter winning that state chip back in the day. TJ is following in his dad’s legacy, building upon it, that’s why TJ never considered transferring. Xrds is his destiny. Hear TJ explain, “I love Crossroads, being a Roadrunner. My dad gave his all to be classy and help establish the program. “My goal isn’t to compete with his legacy; I just want to add to the school’s tradition, just try be a good a teammate to my own guys. I’m proud my dad has that single game scoring record of 46 points, great for him. But I have to blaze my own path. “I love being a part of this great educational institution, surrounded by others that encourage me to follow my off court goals to be a sports broadcaster. This is where it’s at for me.” E-Woods, I appreciate Xrds so don’t get it twisted that I highlight that TJ didn’t get a lot of burn last year. Actually, that might be the motivation that sparks it all off for TJ. I was chopping it up with Crossroads head coach Anthony “AD” Davis, he’s a great young coach. I told him that I love that “You’re a players coach AD!” Crossroads Athletic Director Ira Smith is as classy and as passionate as it comes. He’s all about pursuing academic, moral, and athletic excellence across all sports fosho. Think of this scenario of TJ not being handed the keys to the Xrds offense last year. Being denied burn fuels that hunger, it will create a monster mentality in this 5-9 guard. How would you feel if you didn’t get as much burn as you wanted? But it’s all good to this special kid. If you go see him for yourself, you’ll see for yourself.



TJ at LACED clinic running the break Photo by Nicole of nblcreative.com

Who is TJ really? Fun loving, he lives in the moment. Hear TJ a few months ago share what truly sets him off to excellence, as he was preparing to go into the summer AAU season and play for his dad’s Sole Brothers squad, a squad based off Travon’s heartwarming non-profit that puts shoes on all kinds of needy people who just need that extra bit of dignity in life. https://mobile.twitter.com/solebrothersorg?lang=en Hear TJ relate about that workout session that got him going, “I had a bad workout in the beginning of the summer, then I started to play this great song, Lose Yourself by Eminem before workouts and games. “That was the trick for me to turn it all around, get in a groove and focus me up to not lose that chance by overthinking it all. It’s like this: I remember in 6th grade, my extended family told me I should quit hoop, just play football. “They said that was my best sport and meal ticket. But how could I not follow my passion? I dreamed of being on the hardwood, playing defense like a pesky Patrick Beverly of the NBA. “Quit? All I want to do is learn to be crafty like my NBA idol Bobby Brown from LA. Listening to Lose Yourself, that reminded me that only I have to live with my choice, others don’t live by my choice. So I choose to embrace the game. “Then when we played the Indiana Elite team, I clicked in scoring, found that groove to help us win a lot. I’m back at Crossroads where we can be as successful this year as last, championships are our goal.” Some may ask, E-Woods, do you really see TJ setting the city on fire like that? You don’t have to take it from me, hear TJ’s mentor, famed Westchester alum and overseas pro who was a Georgetown Wooden Award nominee, Brandon Bowman speak on TJ’s potential, “We have been watching TJ grow his game and build his skills since he was young. “We all knew he had what it takes. He’s just a great kid. Last year, his name wasn’t spoken as one of the city’s best guards. This year people will speak his name, he’ll be that guy.” What future will TJ have in this world? Big. I’ve come to respect this kid as a man among boys because he has a heart that is truly built for charity. His dedication to the Muslim faith is as advanced as his skill set on the court. Let TJ explain, “Being a part of my dad’s Sole Brothers I get to show charity. That is a responsibility I take seriously. I feel honored to help give out hundreds upon hundreds of shoes to those who need them. “It puts a smile on my face to box up and deliver to those deserving people all around town. If I have money in my pocket from working a little extra, I’ll go out to the grocery store, buy 10 cans of food for those down the street.

TJ boxing shoes for Sole Brothers