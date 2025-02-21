Crowe looking for a place where he can impact winning

3-star CB Justin Lewis (Rancho Cucamonga) committed to North Carolina without ever visiting Chapel Hill. He tells why.
New Mater Dei QB transferee Ryan Hopkins is ready to really see his recruitment take off.
Markus Kier (Loyola) is coming off an impressive season & is set to visit Cal, while many other programs are in pursuit
OVs are going to be crucial for QB Ryder Lyons (Folsom). USC remains in a good spot but many others are not giving up.
Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel talks about the many skills of WR Shane Rosenthal and how he'll fit in at UCLA.
