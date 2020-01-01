Damien Classic Platinum 7th Place Game won by Damien over Birmingham
Damien Classic Platinum 7th Place Game:Damien 100, Birmingham 73 The Damien Spartans took control early and dominated the Birmingham Patriots, 100-73, to win 7th place in the Platinum Division of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news