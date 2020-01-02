News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 22:04:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Damien Classic Platinum Championship: Rancho Christian edges Sierra Canyon

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Classic at Damien Platinum Championship: Rancho Christian Eagles 85, Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 81 (OT) The Rancho Christian Eagles upset the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 85-81 in an epic battle Mon...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}