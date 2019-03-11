Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 13:00:29 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Darion Green-Warren on next steps in recruitment

As70hiw2fyel56ypeiek
Darion Green-Warren
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

TORRANCE, Calif. - When assistant coach Kerry Cooks left Oklahoma for Texas Tech, four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren was disappointed and it started the idea that maybe playing for the Sooner...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}