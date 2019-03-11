DB Darion Green-Warren on next steps in recruitment
TORRANCE, Calif. - When assistant coach Kerry Cooks left Oklahoma for Texas Tech, four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren was disappointed and it started the idea that maybe playing for the Sooner...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news