News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-14 15:24:07 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Jaylin Davies has excellent Pac-12 trip

Noadmbburopljkppmykk
Jaylin Davies
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Jaylin Davies was offered by UCLA earlier this month but prior to that he took a visit to Westwood and the 2021 cornerback had a fantastic time.He knows the program well, he has friends on the team...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}