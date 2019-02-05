Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 14:38:38 -0600') }} football Edit

DB Makell Esteen has his eyes on Pac-12 teams

Vow2fdc1vyhkhnbmwwgm
Makell Esteen
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Makell Esteen already has about a dozen offers but there are three Pac-12 schools that stand out early on.Washington is one of them and the three-star defensive back from La...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}