Before Chinedu Onyeagoro spoke his scholarship offer from UCLA into existence, the Los Angeles (Calif.) King/Drew product can point to his childhood memories.

Two months after initially telling Tarek Fattal of Scorebook Live and Sports Central L.A. that UCLA was his “dream school,” the three-star 2025 edge rusher had an “amazing conversation” Friday with Bruins head coach Chip Kelly that included the offer “I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”