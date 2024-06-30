Three-star edge rusher Epi Sitanilei, a 2025 recruit at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco considered by Rivals to be one of the West region’s late bloomers, couldn’t ignore where he felt most wanted.

UCLA secured his commitment Sunday and beat out Cal, Ohio State and Utah after Sitanilei wrapped up his official visits last weekend in Berkeley.

UCLA, which offered a scholarship in early April, hosted the explosive lineman for an official visit from May 17-19.