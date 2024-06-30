DE Epi Sitanilei commits to UCLA after being enamored with persistent staff
Three-star edge rusher Epi Sitanilei, a 2025 recruit at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco considered by Rivals to be one of the West region’s late bloomers, couldn’t ignore where he felt most wanted.
UCLA secured his commitment Sunday and beat out Cal, Ohio State and Utah after Sitanilei wrapped up his official visits last weekend in Berkeley.
UCLA, which offered a scholarship in early April, hosted the explosive lineman for an official visit from May 17-19.
“I just like the family-oriented team,” Sitanilei told Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno about the decision prior to making the announcement public. “It’s the school I most felt I fit in and that’s where I had to go.
“They also gave me a chance to play really early, to be able to start as a freshman. So, I also wanted to go where I could play, show my talents a little bit.
“I can get an early start and ahead of the game.”
Sitanilei joins a class that also includes quarterbacks Madden Iamaleava and Colton Gumino, running back Karson Cox, safety Jadyn Hudson, inside linebacker Weston Port, linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor, cornerbacks Kuron Jabari Jr. and Chase Coleman, tight ends Dylan Sims and Noah Flores, defensive tackle Tyler Partlow, offensive tackle Garrison Blank and long snapper Halakilangi Muagututi'a.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news